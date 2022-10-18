Ballon D’or 2022 Streaming On Paramount+, Time, News, And Karim Benzema’s Favorite

(CTN News) – It will be the 66th annual edition of the Ballon d’Or award ceremony, which is presented by France Football magazine, which will take place Monday in Paris.

As with last year, the prestigious award will recognize the world’s finest soccer players from the 2021-22 period at the Theatre du Chatelet. Watch it live on Paramount+.

For the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi, the seven-time winner of the men’s title, has not been nominated for this year’s award.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and France is expected to triumph here, while defending champion Alexia Putellas of Barcelona is expected to retain her title.

The 66th edition of the Ballon d’Or will be covered in depth by Paramount+ on Monday, October 17. At 2:30 p.m. ET, Didier Drogba and Sandy Heribert will host the ceremony, which will be streamed live on Paramount+.

The red carpet coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. A press conference will commence at 4 p.m. with interviews with the winners.

As part of France Football’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will be streamed live on Paramount+, the following awards will be presented:

The Kopa Trophy (for the most talented young player)

The Socrates Award (recognizes a player who has participated in a social or charitable initiative)

Ballon d’Or for women

(Top goalkeeper) Yachine Trophy

Award for top scoring (Gerd Müller Trophy)

Changes in voting and rules

On Aug. 12, this year’s nominees were announced. This is the first time that the results are decided based on what was achieved during a season rather than an entire calendar year.

The criteria, a more focused jury, and a tighter selection process are designed to cover the most critical sporting period.

As noted by France Football, “individual performances” and “decisive and impressive character of contenders” will be the most significant criteria preceding “collective aspects and trophies won” and “the player’s class and sense of fair play.”

The prediction

After winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid last season, Benzema has appeared to be the favorite to win the men’s prize.

This year’s contenders have stronger cases than most. Despite her injury, Putellas may play back-to-back. This wouldn’t be the first time. She would also become the most titled female Ballon d’Or winner ever.

