"Superfly" Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To Life In Prison For Rape
(CTN News) – According to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office, Kaalan Walker, a star of the 2018 film “Superfly,” was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison after being convicted of several counts of rape.

The 27-year-old was convicted in April of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication.

A spokesperson for Walker’s attorney has been contacted by USA TODAY.

As a result of his conviction, Kaalan Walker attorney told USA TODAY that Walker “remains innocent” and “didn’t receive a fair trial since many critical issues were excluded.”

Women and minors were among the victims of Walker’s convicted charges, according to NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone.

According to the outlets, Walker is also accused of exploiting vulnerable women through the prospect of photo shoots and industry connections.

According to NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone, Flier portrayed the accusers as liars seeking retribution against his client.

“They are liable to lie to you because they know that they succumbed to his BS,” he added. “This is their way of paying back Mr. Walker.”

In the film, Kaalan Walker played the role of Juju, a rival gang member who believes in and identifies with Jackson’s Youngblood Priest character. This film is a modern adaptation of the 1972 film of the same name.

Besides “Superfly,” Kaalan Walker also appeared in the 2017 film “Kings,” starring Halle Berry, and the 2018 Contempt.”eries “In Contempt.”.

