Julia Fox Wears Matching Denim With Kanye West on the Red Carpet

Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Attending fashion brand KENZO’s show together, the couple wore matching denim outfits. Kanye and Julia began dating in December 2021 after Kanye split from Kim Kardashian.

As reported by People, Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut together at the KENZO fashion show during the Paris Men’s Fashion Week. At the fashion show, Kanye and Julia wore matching denim outfits. Netizens have been raving about the couple’s pictures on the red carpet.

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, Fox discussed how her date with Kanye turned into a photo shoot. According to Fox, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had my friends and me laughing and dancing all night. After the party, we flew back to New York to see Slave Play.”

It felt like a Cinderella moment. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. Everyone at the restaurant cheered us on while we shot. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock.

Kanye claimed a few days ago that Kim Kardashian wouldn’t let him attend his daughter Chicago’s birthday party. Kanye claimed on Instagram, “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where the party was. It’s nothing legal. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not interested.” Kim is reportedly dating SNL comic Pete Davidson, with whom she has been spotted on dinner dates.

