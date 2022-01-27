Beginners In Crypto: How To Safely Invest and Protect Your Assets

Today, there are different types of assets you can invest in, and one of the most popular ones that you can invest in is digital currencies, most commonly known as cryptocurrencies. If you are not updated with the latest news about crypto, one of the best things about it is it now has thousands of different cryptos you can choose from. There are cryptocurrencies that are similar to one another, but they were created for a purpose that can be used to an advantage.

Similar to other investments, cryptocurrency also has risks that you, as a beginner, shouldn’t ignore. If you are not familiar with these risks, it can heavily affect your investment, and you might end up losing money instead of the other way around. So, in this article, we will guide you through several ways you approach crypto as well as go through different steps to protect your digital currency.

What Is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is the new generation of money that you don’t have to have a physical form to use – everything is digital. It’s a free form of currency that isn’t necessarily tied down to any government or any centralised system where people can make peer-to-peer transactions without the intermediation of a bank or any other trusted company. Also, instead of the money flying around the world through banks, it all exists online.

When you’re making transactions online, you might think that there’s no proper and secure way to store your data on the network, which other people also thought of for the crypto exchanges. All of the data that you share for the transactions you’re making are all recorded on a public ledger, more commonly known as the blockchain. There are plenty of crypto choices for you to invest in – do your research to make a good pick. If you decide to invest or trade with crypto today, there are tons of reliable crypto exchanges, such as Bitcoin Pro, that you can utilise.

Is Cryptocurrency Secure?

As we mentioned earlier, the whole exchange of cryptocurrency is built upon the foundations of blockchain technology. Blockchain is the method of recording used so that all of the data can be kept in a database – albeit only in chunks of information referred to as blocks. Blockchain is much more complex than the description we gave. Still, the bottom line is that it’s a technology that even hackers struggle to crack.

On top of this technology, most exchanges are also using a two-factor authentication process to add even more security to all of their crypto exchanges. Something like requiring a username and password before making any transactions and then sending a verification code to your mobile so that nothing can be wholly processed without these details. Though that may not be the most secure, any measures of security are always accepted.

Research The Exchanges You’ll Use

Before you go ahead and even spend one dollar into investing in cryptocurrency, you’re going to want to research where all of the investing, trading, and exchanging takes place anyway – and that would be on crypto exchange platforms. These platforms not only facilitate trades, but they’re also a reliable source of securing your cryptos, so make sure you do your ample amount of research on them before picking which platforms you’ll use.

Where To Store

You’re going to need to know where to store your cryptocurrency once you’ve already got a hold of a substantial amount, right? You’ll need to decide whether you’ll keep them in a hardware wallet – a type of cold wallet, or maybe you want to keep it in a more accessible hot wallet. Though they are both digital wallets, they both serve different functions.

Diversify and Anticipate Volatility

Suppose you’re already anticipating the fluctuation that cryptocurrency experiences typically due to cryptocurrency’s inherently volatile nature. In that case, you should find an excellent way to limit your losses. One way to do that is by diversifying your portfolio of cryptocurrencies – investing in several cryptos would be better than risking it all in one crypto.

Risks Involved

Familiarising yourself with the risks is one of the best ways to protect your investments. Having said that, it’s also important that you know how to handle these risks whenever you face them. There are tons of expert opinions on how to work your way around to minimise the effects of these risks. So, to familiarise yourself, here are some of the major concerns many people have with crypto.

Security

With the whole idea of cryptocurrency being decentralised, many people have concerns about the security of their investments. There have been many reports about their funds getting accessed and stolen by hackers. As cryptocurrency’s popularity continues to rise, so does the number of hackers.

Lack of Regulations

The lack of regulations in crypto is also one of the factors many people have with it. People have expressed their opinions about the introduction of crypto regulations. Although there are selected countries that have already started imposing regulations, it might be better overall if it can be applied worldwide. Regulations can potentially improve the overall performance of crypto for users as well as improve its security to protect users and their funds.

Fraud and Money Laundering

This might not always be the case for investors and crypto holders, but there is still a possibility of fraud taking place. For instance, there are several platforms that can hold you as a victim to their fraud. Since cryptocurrency is decentralised, it’s almost impossible to recover your funds back whenever they get stolen.

Manipulation

The risk of fraud also comes with the risk of manipulation. If you are not aware yet, people will do all sorts of things to get their hands on owning more crypto for themselves. Not only that, there are other instances where platforms will manipulate the crypto market to extort more money from their prey.

Conclusion

Everything that crypto offers and processes can be researched and discussed with those more knowledgeable or even with expert investors. That way, you can learn a thing or two from them, which allows you to formulate your conclusions from your knowledge and understanding.

Also Check:

Understanding Tax On Cryptocurrency

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Exchange Sites

Types of Cryptocurrency Apps and What to Look for Before Utilising One

Breaking! Thailand to Regulate Use of Cryptocurrency in 2022

Is Dogecoin Still Worth Buying in 2022?