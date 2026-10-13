Fake Volunteer Scams Flood Donors: Actress Files Report

Last Updated on October 13, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – A major flood donation scam has recently shocked Thailand. A man posing as a helpful volunteer tricked several generous donors out of hundreds of thousands of baht. This fake volunteer allegedly diverted money meant for flood relief into his own pockets to fund a lavish nightlife lifestyle.

Renowned spiritual teacher Ajarn Beer, also known as “Kon Tuen Tham,” and famous actress Khwan Usamanee have officially stepped forward. The pair recently filed a formal police report at Rom Klao Police Station. They want justice against the scammer who exploited people’s goodwill during a severe natural disaster.

Key Takeaways

Celebrities Scammed: Ajarn Beer and actress Khwan Usamanee filed a police report after a fake volunteer allegedly stole flood relief donations.

Ajarn Beer and actress Khwan Usamanee filed a police report after a fake volunteer allegedly stole flood relief donations. Money Misused: Funds intended for a relief kitchen were reportedly spent on personal entertainment and nightclub outings by the accused.

Funds intended for a relief kitchen were reportedly spent on personal entertainment and nightclub outings by the accused. Widespread Impact: Several public figures lost nearly a million baht combined, highlighting the urgent need for verified donation channels.

The Rise of the Fake Volunteer

When devastating floods hit central Thailand, many citizens rushed to provide aid. Ajarn Beer traveled to affected areas to distribute essential food supplies to stranded residents. During these charitable efforts, a man approached the team and introduced himself as a dedicated volunteer. He claimed to be a local coordinator for a well-known monk and offered to manage the relief kitchen.

This individual gained the trust of the relief workers by offering to source boats and raw food materials. He convinced several high-profile figures to transfer money directly to his account for purchasing supplies. However, suspicions quickly arose when the promised aid failed to materialize as expected. Instead of buying food for victims, the man was allegedly spotted enjoying a lavish night out at a local pub.

Video evidence reportedly shows the suspect spending the donated funds on personal entertainment. Ajarn Beer stated during a live broadcast that the man would party at night and then pretend to cook food for victims in the morning. This blatant misuse of public trust has outraged citizens across the country.

Celebrities Demand Justice and Transparency

The financial losses from this Thai flood donation scam are significant. Ajarn Beer reportedly lost around 149,000 baht to the fraudulent scheme. Actress Khwan Usamanee transferred 36,000 baht, while other public figures also fell victim. The total damages across all victims could reach nearly one million baht.

By filing a formal police report, Ajarn Beer and Khwan Usamanee hope to set a strong legal precedent. They want to ensure this individual cannot exploit other charitable efforts in the future. The suspect, however, has firmly denied the allegations. He recently claimed during a phone interview that he used all the money to buy kitchen supplies and possesses receipts to prove his innocence.

This controversy highlights the critical importance of verifying charitable organizations before donating. During a crisis, scammers often use emotional manipulation to bypass normal safety checks. Experts recommend donating only through official, registered charities or directly to recognized government relief funds.

As the police investigation continues, the public eagerly awaits the truth. The suspect has promised to present his evidence at the police station. Until then, this case serves as a stark reminder that even in times of tragedy, vigilance is essential to ensure your goodwill reaches those who truly need it.

Protect Your Donations During a Crisis

Unfortunately, disaster relief efforts frequently attract opportunistic scammers. When communities are vulnerable, criminals see a chance to make a quick profit from generous citizens. To avoid falling victim to a fake volunteer, donors must practice due diligence before sending any money. Always pause and research the individual or organization asking for financial support.

First, you should prioritize well-established organizations with a proven track record of disaster relief. Groups like the Thai Red Cross or official provincial funds offer transparency and regular public updates. If you choose to support an independent volunteer group, ask for clear financial breakdowns and receipts. Legitimate organizers will never hesitate to provide proof of their spending.

Finally, you should remain cautious of individuals asking for direct bank transfers to personal accounts. This is a common tactic used by scammers to avoid organizational oversight and accountability. If you witness any suspicious behavior, you should report it to local authorities immediately. By staying informed and cautious, we can ensure that our contributions genuinely help flood victims rebuild their lives.

Trending News: