AI and Thailand’s Job Market: Skills, Risks, and Training

Last Updated on October 13, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

AI can help you finish work faster, but it can also change which skills employers in Thailand need. The latest estimates point to significant exposure to generative AI, yet exposure means tasks may change or be supported by AI, not that workers have already lost their jobs.

For workers and employers, the practical question is how to prepare without treating forecasts as confirmed outcomes. The evidence, industries facing change, training options, and steps you can take offer a clearer picture of what AI means for Thailand’s job market.

Key Takeaways

AI exposure means tasks may change, not that workers will automatically lose jobs. The ILO estimates that 22.9% of ASEAN employment is exposed to generative AI, a regional figure, not a Thailand-specific job-loss forecast.

In Thailand, workers can strengthen their prospects by building AI literacy, data analysis, and software skills alongside expertise in their current fields.

Employers and workers should treat training as an ongoing part of adapting to new tools. Thailand’s OECD skills strategy offers recommendations for developing workforce skills.

The most useful response is practical: assess which tasks AI may change, learn relevant tools, and verify forecasts before making career decisions.

AI and Thailand’s Job Market: What the Latest Evidence Shows

The current picture combines two different kinds of evidence: a survey of workers’ AI use and a forecast of future demand for skilled personnel. Neither proves that AI has already caused job losses or created specific vacancies.

Thai workers are using AI faster than many employers are adopting it

PwC’s 2025 Thailand Hopes and Fears Survey found that 72% of respondents had used AI for work in the previous 12 months. Daily use of generative AI rose to 24% in 2025, up from 17% in 2024, according to PwC’s Thailand survey findings.

These figures describe survey responses, not every Thai worker or employer. The 72% figure covers reported AI use at work during the prior year; the 24% figure measures daily generative AI use. They show that many surveyed workers have tried AI tools, but they don’t establish how widely employers have integrated AI into business operations. Nor do they prove that using AI caused changes in productivity, pay, or job security.

New roles are growing, but skills gaps remain

NXPO’s Thailand Talent Landscape 2025–2029 estimated demand for 1,087,548 high-skilled personnel across 10 strategic industries over five years. The forecast includes aviation and logistics, smart electronics, digital industries, healthcare, tourism, and other sectors. It is a cross-industry estimate, not a count of AI jobs or open vacancies. NXPO describes the projected workforce needs in its overview of the talent study.

Within the digital sector, demand signals include data analytics, software development processes, and AI skills. A November 2025 announcement from Microsoft and Thailand’s Ministry of Labour, which summarized findings from the NXPO study, also described challenges recruiting qualified digital workers. The partners separately announced a target to develop AI skills among 150,000 Thai workers, a training commitment rather than a forecast of jobs. See the Ministry of Labour and Microsoft announcement.

Taken together, the survey and forecast point to rising AI use and broader demand for specialized skills. They describe different things: current worker behavior and projected hiring needs, not proof that AI alone is driving employment change.

Which Thai Industries and Workers Will Feel AI’s Effects Most?

AI’s effects will vary by task, even within the same industry. Routine, repeatable work faces more pressure, while workers who can apply AI tools alongside industry knowledge may find new ways to contribute.

Routine tasks face more pressure in retail, offices, and factories

A Bangkok Bank research summary identifies administrative support, retail, and customer service as areas with higher exposure to AI. Tasks such as processing standard paperwork, answering common customer questions, and handling routine transactions may be easier to automate or assist with.

Similar pressure can reach routine work in agriculture and manufacturing, where workers may perform repetitive or predictable tasks. However, exposure estimates describe the potential for tasks to change. They do not mean every worker in an affected role will lose a job. In many workplaces, AI may handle part of a job while employees focus more on exceptions, judgment, or direct service.

Digital, logistics, electronics, and EV industries need new skills

AI can also change work in sectors Thailand is building, including digital services, aviation and logistics, smart electronics, semiconductors, and next-generation automotive. In these industries, companies may use AI to support data analysis, quality checks, equipment maintenance, planning, or software development.

As these tools spread, employers may need more people who can work with data, software, automation systems, and AI-enabled equipment. Specialist roles could include AI and data professionals, robotics technicians, and engineers who understand both advanced electronics and production processes. At the same time, existing employees may need to learn how to review AI outputs, spot errors, and apply technical knowledge to decisions. The specific mix of roles will depend on how companies adopt the technology.

AI can help workers do more, not only replace tasks

In PwC’s Thailand survey, 90% of daily AI users said AI had improved their productivity. That finding reflects workers’ self-reported experiences, as described in PwC’s survey results. It does not prove a nationwide productivity gain or show that AI caused the reported improvement. The figure applies to daily users, not all workers in Thailand.

In practical terms, AI might help an office employee draft a first version of a routine document, let an analyst review large data sets faster, or help a customer-support agent find relevant information before responding. Workers still need to check accuracy and handle situations that require context or judgment. Used this way, AI can reduce time spent on repetitive steps while leaving people responsible for the final work.

What Skills Can Help Thai Workers Stay Ready for AI?

You don’t need to become an AI engineer to stay useful as workplaces adopt AI. Focus first on skills that fit your current role, then build the judgment and communication skills that help you apply new tools responsibly.

Build useful AI and digital skills for your current role

Start with a task you already do, such as drafting a customer reply, summarizing a report, or organizing information. Learn how an AI tool can assist, then check its output against reliable sources and your own expertise. Avoid entering confidential customer, employee, or company information unless your employer has approved the tool and its use.

Data literacy is another practical foundation. You don’t need to be a data scientist, but you should be able to read a chart, question a surprising result, and explain what the numbers do and don’t show. Clear digital communication and role-specific knowledge matter too: they help you give AI useful instructions and spot answers that don’t fit your work.

Pair technical ability with skills AI cannot easily replace

AI can produce a draft or suggest a pattern, but people still need to decide what to do with the result. Problem-solving and sound judgment help you catch errors; customer understanding helps you respond with care when a standard answer isn’t enough. Clear communication and teamwork also make it easier to explain decisions and coordinate work when AI changes a process.

At any career stage, connect these strengths to your actual responsibilities. Early-career workers can practice checking AI-assisted work and asking better questions. Experienced workers can share industry knowledge and help teams identify where AI fits, and where human review remains necessary. Creativity helps both groups find useful applications without accepting every AI suggestion as correct.

Use Thailand’s training programs to find a starting point

Thailand’s Ministry of Labour and Microsoft announced the AI for Workforce initiative in November 2025. It sets a target of developing AI skills and providing industry-recognized certifications to 150,000 Thai workers. The announcement says the Department of Skill Development’s online platform offers more than 280 AI courses in Thai, with joint Ministry of Labour and Microsoft certification described for learners.

You can browse the DSD Online Training platform and read the AI for Workforce announcement. Before enrolling, check current eligibility, course availability, assessment requirements, and certification terms. Start with a course tied to a real task in your job search or current role, then apply what you learn on a small, low-risk assignment.

How Workers and Employers Can Prepare for AI at Work

Preparation works best when it starts with actual job tasks, not predictions about entire occupations. Workers can build skills around real needs, while employers should test tools responsibly and support staff as duties change. Both should track workplace evidence carefully because regional exposure estimates do not show how many Thai workers have lost jobs to AI.

Start with tasks, then choose training that fits your job

Write down the repetitive tasks you handle each week, such as sorting requests, drafting standard replies, or compiling routine reports. Mark where AI might help, then check which skills your next role or a promotion requires. That gives you a clear reason to choose training, rather than collecting certificates without a goal.

Next, try a small project using approved tools and nonconfidential information. For example, compare the time needed to summarize a public report with and without AI, then check the result for errors. Save the prompt, your review process, and the final output in a portfolio. Evidence of what you can do gives employers more context than a course title alone.

Employers should train teams and set clear rules

Before adopting an AI tool across a team, test it on a suitable, low-risk task. Check accuracy, time saved, and how often staff need to correct its output. Provide training during paid work time, and explain which tools employees may use and what information they must not enter.

Set clear expectations for human review, especially when AI affects hiring, pay, customer eligibility, or other important decisions. Employees should know when AI has shaped an output and who is responsible for fixing errors. As roles shift, involve workers in redesigning tasks and offer training for the work that remains or emerges.

Track real outcomes instead of relying on fear or hype

Workers and employers can review job postings, pay ranges, training access, and changes in day-to-day duties every few months. These signals help distinguish a real change in the labor market from a prediction or a company announcement. Employers can also track whether AI reduces routine workload, increases review time, or changes staffing needs.

Keep regional estimates in perspective. The ILO estimates that 22.9% of ASEAN employment is in occupations with some exposure to generative AI, but that figure is not a Thailand-specific job-loss count. The available figures cited for Thailand do not establish how many people have lost jobs because of AI. Decisions about training and staffing should follow measured changes in local work, while giving employees a fair chance to adapt.

Frequently Asked Questions

AI raises practical questions beyond whether jobs or tasks will change. These answers focus on safe workplace use, hiring, and ways to show employers what you can do.

Can my employer require me to use an AI tool?

Your employer may set rules for approved workplace tools, but expectations can vary by company and role. Before using AI for work, ask which tools are allowed, what information you can enter, and who checks the output. Thailand’s ETDA guidance for organizations using generative AI can help employers establish policies for responsible use.

Should I enter company information into a public AI tool?

Check your employer’s policy first, especially before sharing customer records, staff details, financial information, or internal documents. A tool’s privacy and data-handling terms may differ, and your company may not have approved it for confidential work. When in doubt, use public or anonymized information, or ask a manager for an approved option.

How can I show AI skills in a job application?

Describe a specific task you completed with AI, then explain how you checked the result and what you contributed yourself. For example, you might include a sample report summary or customer-response draft made with nonconfidential information. A clear example gives employers more useful evidence than a general claim that you’re “good with AI.”

Can AI make hiring decisions in Thailand?

Employers may use software to support parts of recruitment, but practices differ by company. If an application process seems automated, ask how the tool affects screening and whether a person reviews decisions. Keep copies of your application materials and make sure your experience is described accurately, since AI screening tools may miss relevant skills.

What should I do when an AI tool gives me a wrong answer?

Treat AI output as a draft, not as verified information. Check names, figures, dates, and claims against reliable sources, and use your professional judgment before sharing or acting on the result. If an error affects a customer, coworker, or business decision, follow your workplace’s correction and reporting process.

Can I use AI if I don’t have a paid subscription?

You can learn the basics with tools your employer, school, or training provider makes available, but features and data terms vary. Start with a low-risk task and check the tool’s limits before relying on it. A paid plan isn’t a substitute for knowing how to review outputs and protect workplace information.

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