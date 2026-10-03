Supplement Crisis: Korea Pure Offers Payouts to Volunteers

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A major health scare has recently struck the rural district of Na Noi in Nan province. More than 100 health volunteers fell seriously ill after testing a brand-new dietary supplement. The product, marketed as Korea Pure, caused severe physical reactions within just 15 minutes of consumption.

Symptoms included rapid heartbeats, high blood pressure, and sudden fainting spells among the testing group. Many victims also suffered from intense chest pains, skin rashes, and extreme nausea. Out of the 104 affected volunteers, 21 were rushed to the local emergency room for immediate medical care.

Key Takeaways

Over 100 health volunteers in Nan province suffered severe side effects from the Korea Pure supplement.

The company offered cash payouts ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 baht, but most victims firmly refused.

Health officials and the FDA are actively testing the product while victims await their medical clearance.

Seven patients required overnight hospitalization to stabilize their rapidly worsening health conditions. Thankfully, all of them have since been safely discharged to recover at their homes. Following this alarming medical event, the product distributor took quick action to address the growing public concern.

Representatives from The Winner Star Co., Ltd. met directly with local health officials and victims. A lawyer representing the supplement company quickly offered a three-tier financial compensation plan. They aimed to quietly settle the matter and financially assist those affected by the terrifying incident.

Cash Offers Met with Extreme Caution

The proposed financial compensation from the company ranged between 3,000 and 10,000 baht. People who experienced minor symptoms but stayed home were offered exactly 3,000 baht. Meanwhile, those who visited the hospital but were sent home received a flat offer of 5,000 baht.

Additionally, the seven hospitalized patients were offered the absolute maximum amount of 10,000 baht. However, the vast majority of the victims have firmly rejected these early cash settlement offers. They remain heavily worried about the long-term impacts on their personal and future health.

Only 11 individuals with very mild symptoms accepted the company’s initial financial money. The rest want official lab results from the Food and Drug Administration before making any final legal decisions. Many fear they might need future medical treatments that cost far more than the payout.

One affected volunteer reported developing new health issues immediately after the product tasting event. Before this incident, the volunteer had a completely clean bill of health with no underlying conditions. Now, they are battling unusual high blood pressure and dangerously elevated liver enzymes.

A Simple Mixing Mistake or Toxic Batch?

The supplement company claims the severe physical reactions were likely caused by a simple human error. The sales representative openly admitted to mixing the supplement powder incorrectly during the live demonstration. She used a highly concentrated ratio instead of following the strictly recommended daily amount.

According to the company, this extremely high dose caused a sudden “niacin flush” reaction. This is a known physical reaction to consuming way too much vitamin B3 at once. Still, local health officials are not taking any chances with the community’s public safety.

The FDA has officially stepped in to heavily investigate this imported South Korean product. They are testing specific samples from the exact batch, labeled as Lot Number 18015. Sales of the product have been strictly halted nationwide until its safety is completely proven.

Authorities are strongly urging the general public to stop consuming this dietary supplement immediately. The final laboratory results from the Department of Medical Sciences are expected to arrive very soon. Until then, the scared victims are holding out for true accountability and completely clear answers.

This unfortunate situation highlights the serious health risks of unregulated dietary supplement demonstrations. It also clearly shows why proper dosing instructions are incredibly critical for everyday consumer safety. Local government officials promise to monitor the victims closely over the coming difficult weeks.

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