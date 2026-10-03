Health

Supplement Crisis: Korea Pure Offers Payouts to Volunteers

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Korea Pure Offers Payouts More than 100 health volunteers fell seriously ill after testing a brand-new dietary supplement.

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A major health scare has recently struck the rural district of Na Noi in Nan province. More than 100 health volunteers fell seriously ill after testing a brand-new dietary supplement. The product, marketed as Korea Pure, caused severe physical reactions within just 15 minutes of consumption.

Symptoms included rapid heartbeats, high blood pressure, and sudden fainting spells among the testing group. Many victims also suffered from intense chest pains, skin rashes, and extreme nausea. Out of the 104 affected volunteers, 21 were rushed to the local emergency room for immediate medical care.

Key Takeaways

  • Over 100 health volunteers in Nan province suffered severe side effects from the Korea Pure supplement.
  • The company offered cash payouts ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 baht, but most victims firmly refused.
  • Health officials and the FDA are actively testing the product while victims await their medical clearance.

Seven patients required overnight hospitalization to stabilize their rapidly worsening health conditions. Thankfully, all of them have since been safely discharged to recover at their homes. Following this alarming medical event, the product distributor took quick action to address the growing public concern.

Representatives from The Winner Star Co., Ltd. met directly with local health officials and victims. A lawyer representing the supplement company quickly offered a three-tier financial compensation plan. They aimed to quietly settle the matter and financially assist those affected by the terrifying incident.

Cash Offers Met with Extreme Caution

The proposed financial compensation from the company ranged between 3,000 and 10,000 baht. People who experienced minor symptoms but stayed home were offered exactly 3,000 baht. Meanwhile, those who visited the hospital but were sent home received a flat offer of 5,000 baht.

Additionally, the seven hospitalized patients were offered the absolute maximum amount of 10,000 baht. However, the vast majority of the victims have firmly rejected these early cash settlement offers. They remain heavily worried about the long-term impacts on their personal and future health.

Only 11 individuals with very mild symptoms accepted the company’s initial financial money. The rest want official lab results from the Food and Drug Administration before making any final legal decisions. Many fear they might need future medical treatments that cost far more than the payout.

One affected volunteer reported developing new health issues immediately after the product tasting event. Before this incident, the volunteer had a completely clean bill of health with no underlying conditions. Now, they are battling unusual high blood pressure and dangerously elevated liver enzymes.

A Simple Mixing Mistake or Toxic Batch?

The supplement company claims the severe physical reactions were likely caused by a simple human error. The sales representative openly admitted to mixing the supplement powder incorrectly during the live demonstration. She used a highly concentrated ratio instead of following the strictly recommended daily amount.

According to the company, this extremely high dose caused a sudden “niacin flush” reaction. This is a known physical reaction to consuming way too much vitamin B3 at once. Still, local health officials are not taking any chances with the community’s public safety.

The FDA has officially stepped in to heavily investigate this imported South Korean product. They are testing specific samples from the exact batch, labeled as Lot Number 18015. Sales of the product have been strictly halted nationwide until its safety is completely proven.

Authorities are strongly urging the general public to stop consuming this dietary supplement immediately. The final laboratory results from the Department of Medical Sciences are expected to arrive very soon. Until then, the scared victims are holding out for true accountability and completely clear answers.

This unfortunate situation highlights the serious health risks of unregulated dietary supplement demonstrations. It also clearly shows why proper dosing instructions are incredibly critical for everyday consumer safety. Local government officials promise to monitor the victims closely over the coming difficult weeks.

Trending News:

Tourist Police Warn Over “Miracle” Herbal Supplement Scams

Everything You Need to Know About Kiolopobgofit Supplement

 

Department of Disease Control Concerned Over Claude 2 Mpox Strain Entering Thailand
The Mosquito-Borne Disease Chikungunya is Spreading Across Southern China.
Thailand Looks at Developing Thai Kratom into Major Cash Crop
Thailand’s Health Authorities Warn Over Deadly ‘Soil Fever’ Outbreak as Fatalities Rise
Lithium Orotate Benefits: Why This Supplement Is Sparking Interest in Brain Health and Mood Support
Share This Article
Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
Previous Article Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai Three Minor Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai Early Friday
Next Article Thailand Crypto Tax Crypto Regulation in Thailand: The Current Rules
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Two-Wheeler Loan
Two-Wheeler Loan Market Outlook: NBFC vs Bank Lending Share in 2026
Finance
Laos Deports 118 Chinese Nationals in Call Center Crackdown
Laos Deports 118 Chinese Nationals in Call Center Crackdown
Crime
Thailand Crypto Tax
Crypto Regulation in Thailand: The Current Rules
Finance
Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai
Three Minor Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai Early Friday
Chiang Mai News
Chiang Rai Airport Eyes Major Hub Status
Chiang Rai Airport Eyes Major Hub Status on 28th Anniversary
Chiang Rai News
Central Chiang Rai Boosts Safety With Full 2026 Fire Drill
Central Chiang Rai Boosts Safety With Full 2026 Fire Drill
Chiang Rai News
China Fifth Plenum
China Locks Down Beijing Ahead of the Fifth Plenum
China
China Mortgage Subsidies
China’s Economy in Crisis: Can Mortgage Subsidies Save It?
China
Philippines Coast Guard
Philippine Coast Guard Confronts Chinese Research Vessel
News Asia
Setting Up Home Internet in Thailand
Setting Up Home Internet in Thailand: What to Do First
Expat Life & Living

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google