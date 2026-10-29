Man Arrested Over Tragic Drowning of 4-Month-Old Baby

AYUTTHAYA – Police officers in Ayutthaya province have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the tragic death of a four-month-old baby. The suspect, identified as Chalermchai “Neng” Thaweepol, admitted to taking the baby from her home before accidentally dropping her into deep floodwaters.

Authorities launched a search after the infant went missing from her riverside bed on the night of October 22. Search teams discovered her body the following evening floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Bang Pa-in district.

Key Takeaways

• Suspect Chalermchai confessed to taking the 4-month-old infant from her bed and accidentally dropping her into the floodwaters. • The infant’s body was discovered floating in the Chao Phraya River roughly one kilometer away from her family home. • Police tested the suspect positive for illicit substances before seizing his rowboat and paddle as forensic evidence.

Midnight Rowing Trip Leads to Infant Tragedy

According to investigative reports by Thairath Online, the suspect was romantically seeing the infant’s 36-year-old mother. However, the baby’s grandmother strongly disapproved of the relationship and blocked him from visiting the household openly.

As a result, Chalermchai routinely traveled at night by paddling an orange plastic rowboat along the Bang Len canal. On the fateful night, he paddled approximately 200 meters from his residence directly to the rear entrance of the victim’s house.

Investigators stated that the suspect slipped quietly into the bedroom while both the mother and grandmother slept. He unfastened the mosquito net, lifted the sleeping baby onto his shoulder, and attempted to return to his awaiting boat.

Suspect Claims Fatal Slip and Denies Harm Intent

During police questioning, Chalermchai insisted he harbored deep affection for the child and had previously asked to raise her. While moving along the flooded walkway behind the home, he slipped, causing the baby to drop into the dark water.

The suspect claimed he panicked immediately and felt helpless, prompting him to row away rather than alert the sleeping family. Consequently, local search teams located the infant’s body the next evening roughly one kilometer downstream in the Chao Phraya River.

Investigators brought the man in for drug screening after noticing major discrepancies during preliminary witness interviews. The drug test returned positive results for illicit narcotics, intensifying scrutiny around his erratic actions on the night of the incident.

Tense Re-enactment Sparks Mother Confrontation

Following his confession, officers from the Royal Thai Police led the suspect through a formal crime re-enactment. Officers accompanied him on a police boat to retrace his route along the canal in flooded Bang Pa-in.

The situation grew intensely emotional as the suspect approached the house where the grieving mother stood watching. Overwhelmed by anguish, the mother lunged forward and shouted furious remarks, forcing police officers to quickly shield the suspect.

While being escorted to a police vehicle, Chalermchai expressed remorse and publicly apologized to the grieving family members. Forensic specialists have seized the rowboat and paddle as formal legal proceedings and charging procedures move forward.

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