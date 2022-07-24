Thailand’s Prince Bhisadej Rajani Dies at 100

Thailand’s Prince Bhisadej Rajani, who was the eldest surviving member of the Royal Family, passed away at Siriraj hospital Saturday at the age of 100.

Prince Bhisadej was the great-grandson of King Rama IV; Prince Bhisadej was a close friend of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej since the reign of his elder brother, King Ananda Mahidol.

Born Jan 20, 1922, he was the son of Prince Rajani Chamcharas and Princess Barabimalabanna Voravan.

Prince Bhisadej Rajani married his first cousin, Mom Rajawongse Dajriraj Vorawan, daughter of Mom Chao Nitayakara Vorawan and Mom Kaew Vorawan Na Ayudhya.

She is the granddaughter of Prince Voravannakara, the Prince Naradhip Prapanpongse, and the direct niece of Mom Chao Barabimalabanna Voravan, Prince Bhisadej’s mother.

The couple had two daughters and one son.

Prince Bhisadej Rajani and his family resided at Pramual Palace in Silom, Bangkok, but frequently stayed at his private residence in Doi Ang Khang, Fang District, Chiang Mai Province.

His hobbies included reading, listening to music, and taking photographs. Since he was 14, he has been interested in photography.

Prince Bhisadej Rajani, a writer and historian

At The Royal Development Centres, he enjoyed taking photographs of flowers, particularly English roses at The Royal Agricultural Station Ang Khang, which are in full bloom in April.

His favourite books were those about the history and rural travel that described the lives of farmers, especially in France and Spain.

In 1969 during the campaign against illegal narcotics, then King Bhumibol established the Royal Foundation, centred in the Fang district of Chiang Mai, to encourage hill tribes people, to stop opium poppy cultivation and switch to other cash crops.

As president of the foundation, Prince Bhisadej advised the hill tribe people on growing alternative crops, such as strawberries, peaches, plums, vegetables and others.

He also served as president of the Thai-UN hill tribe economic development project and the Highland Agricultural Research committee.

The Thai people respected Prince Bhisadej for his dedication and contributions during the reign of King Bhumibol.

A bathing ceremony will take place today at 5pm at Wat Benchamabophit. His funeral rites will take place over seven days.