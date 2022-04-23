Sausage Maker Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Children

Thailand’s Consumer Protection Police arrested a Chon Buri sausage maker who is alleged to be responsible for allegedly poisoning many young children who ate his contaminated products.

Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), said on Friday that the sausage maker was wanted by Chon Buri Provincial Court for allegedly colluding in producing substandard food products, operating a substandard food factory, and other offenses.

Earlier this year, numerous children were hospitalized with food poisoning after consuming contaminated sausages.

The patient was diagnosed with methemoglobinemia (a condition in which there is excess hemoglobin in the blood).

Police from the consumer protection department traced the food they had all eaten to the sausage factory in Chon Buri.

Sausage maker summoned by police

The Food and Drug Administration then raided a house-cum-factory in the Muang district of Chon Buri in February, accompanied by officials from the Food and Drug Administration.

A total of 32 items, including food products and manufacturing equipment, were seized for examination. Their value is estimated at 700,000 baht.

Testing revealed that the products were contaminated. Ms. Khunpaeng, 35, and her husband, Mr. Sinarit, 38, (last names withheld) who jointly manufactured the sausages and other food products, were summoned to accept responsibility.

However, only his wife reported to the officers. According to Pol Col Neti Wongkularb, chief of CPPD sub-division 4, who oversaw the arrest, Mr. Sinarit fled and remained at large until Thursday.

Mr. Sinarit confessed to the charges after being questioned by the police. A case is now being investigated by the Consumer Protection Police.

Pol Col Neti said that the alleged offenses could result in a jail sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.