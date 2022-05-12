Diabetes Almost Doubles Risk Of Death From COVID-19: Study

(CTN News) – According to a study, people with diabetes are almost twice as likely to die of Covid and almost three times as likely to be critically or severely ill as those without diabetes.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen, UK, conducted a study that found that people with diabetes had a significantly higher risk of requiring intensive care admissions, supplemental oxygen or being admitted in a critical condition than those without diabetes.

Blood sugar control, however, can significantly reduce this risk in these patients.

Diabetes patients with Covid-19 were at greater risk of death,”

In our study, we found that people with diabetes are more likely to die following a Covid-19 infection than people without diabetes,” said Stavroula Kastora from the varsity.

She added that glycaemic control may also be protective in view of Covid-19 deaths in the paper published in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

Covid’s effects on people with diabetes were evaluated by reviewing data from 158 studies involving 270,000 participants from around the world.

People with diabetes had 1.87 times more likelihood of dying from Covid, 1.59 times more likely to be admitted to an ICU, 1.44 times more likely to need ventilation, and 2.88 times more likely to be classified as severe or critical, when compared to those without diabetes.

Additionally, patients from China, Korea, and the Middle East had a higher mortality rate than those from EU countries or the USA. This may be due to differences in healthcare systems and affordability.

Diabetes is a serious medical condition that occurs when blood sugar levels are too high.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million adults aged 20-79 had diabetes in 2021.

By 2045, 783 million people will have diabetes, an increase of 643 million by 2030.

