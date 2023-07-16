THAI Enhances Business Operations And Introduces Airbus A320 For Bangkok-Yangon and Bangkok-Dhaka Routes

(CTN NEWS) – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is moving forward with the restructuring of its aviation business operations, including Smile Airways.

As part of this effort, the airline has made improvements in fleet efficiency and aircraft utilization.

To meet the growing travel demand, THAI has also strengthened its route network. Starting from July 16, 2023, THAI will utilize Airbus A320 aircraft on the routes between Bangkok and Yangon, as well as Bangkok and Dhaka.

These routes were previously operated by Smile Airways.

THAI Inflight Services and Flight Schedule for Bangkok-Yangon Route

The Bangkok-Yangon route will offer inflight services on the Airbus A320, including Silk Class with a variety of food and beverage options, as well as Economy Class with inflight entertainment such as e-Reading and short movies.

The operations will consist of 14 flights per week:

Bangkok – Yangon:

TG301 departs from Bangkok at 09:35 hours and arrives in Yangon at 10:35 hours (local time)

TG303 departs from Bangkok at 17:05 hours and arrives in Yangon at 18:00 hours (local time)

Yangon – Bangkok:

TG302 departs from Yangon at 11:25 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 13:25 hours

TG304 departs from Yangon at 19:00 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 21:00 hours

Increased Flights and Flight Schedule for Bangkok-Dhaka Route

The Bangkok-Dhaka route (TG339/340) will see an increase in flights from three to seven per week. THAI will now offer Economy Class service on these flights.

With the existing flight operations of TG321/322, THAI will have a total of double daily flights from Bangkok to Dhaka:

Bangkok – Dhaka:

TG321, operated with B777-200ER aircraft, departs from Bangkok at 10:35 hours and arrives in Dhaka at 12:10 hours (local time)

TG339, operated with A320 aircraft, departs from Bangkok at 23:50 hours and arrives in Dhaka at 01:25 hours (local time)

Dhaka – Bangkok:

TG322, operated with B777-200ER aircraft, departs from Dhaka at 13:35 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 17:00 hours

TG340, operated with A320 aircraft, departs from Dhaka at 02:45 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 06:15 hours

Currently, THAI also operates flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Dhaka using both B777-200ER and A320 aircraft.

For more information on flight schedules, bookings, and ticket issuance, customers can visit thaiairways.com, contact THAI sales offices, or call the Contact Center at (+66) 2-356-1111, available 24 hours a day.

