Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Launch Spider Web Crime Sweeps

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Police Launch Spider Web Crime Sweeps

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – On the evening of October 11, 2026, Chiang Rai authorities launched a massive anti-crime operation across the province. Police and local officials joined forces to set up a series of strategic street checkpoints. This coordinated effort aims to boost public safety and stop illegal activities in the region. The first major sweep took place at the busy Lan Mueang Market.

Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, led the massive operation. He worked closely with Pol. Col. Kriangsak Tongsiri, the chief of Mueang Chiang Rai Police. Together, they deployed special operations units and local administrative staff to the streets. They are using a smart new policing strategy called the “Spider Web Network” plan.

Key Takeaways:

  • Police in Chiang Rai launched the “Spider Web Network” to stop local crime.
  • A major checkpoint at Lan Mueang Market focused heavily on public safety.
  • Officers in Mae Chan arrested one man for drug possession during the sweeps.

Chiang Rai Police Launch Spider Web Crime Sweeps

Targeting Crime with the Spider Web Plan

The Spider Web Network plan is not a random police effort. Instead, it relies on deep analysis of local crime data and trends. Officers use this specific data to pinpoint high-crime areas and set up checkpoints exactly where needed. This highly targeted approach makes the police force much more effective.

Before hitting the streets, all teams gathered for a detailed briefing. Officers from the Provincial Investigation Division joined the special operations units and local district officials. Leaders explained the exact goals of the night so everyone knew their specific role. This ensured all teams were fully ready to keep the city safe.

Setting up these checkpoints requires great teamwork and clear communication. Police partner heavily with local administrative officials to cover much more ground. This joint effort helps build deep trust within the Chiang Rai community. It also ensures a wider safety net across many different local neighborhoods.

The Lan Mueang Market checkpoint in San Sai was a key part of this strategy. Because the market sees heavy daily traffic, police can easily spot unusual behavior. This visible police presence stops criminals long before they can act. Residents feel much safer seeing brave officers patrolling their local streets.

Chiang Rai Police Launch Spider Web Crime Sweeps

Mae Chan Officers Make Fast Drug Arrest

Meanwhile, similar police operations took place outside the main city center. In the Mae Chan district, Pol. Col. Kiatisak Jitprasarn led a strict task force at the Mae Kham Checkpoint. His dedicated team followed the exact same Spider Web strategy as the city units. They carefully checked all vehicles moving through the northern district.

The Mae Chan checkpoint quickly showed positive results that same evening. While searching passing cars, the joint task force found illegal items hidden inside a vehicle. Officers successfully arrested one male suspect at the scene and seized illegal drugs. This fast arrest proves the new checkpoint strategy is working very well.

Catching drug offenders is a main goal for all Chiang Rai authorities. Because the province is near international borders, it often faces tough drug smuggling issues. You can read more about ongoing Chiang Rai drug sweeps in national news reports. Police hope these strict blockades will cut off major smuggler routes.

By taking drugs off the streets, officers protect local families and youth. The Spider Web plan stops these harmful substances from reaching smaller rural villages. Every single arrest helps weaken the larger criminal networks operating in the region. Authorities consider this a massive victory for community health and public safety.

Police leaders promise to continue these joint operations in the near future. They will keep analyzing new crime data to move checkpoints around the city. If criminals change their travel routes, the flexible Spider Web Network will easily catch them. Ultimately, this smart plan protects the peace and quiet of beautiful Northern Thailand.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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