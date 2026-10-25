Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Pickup Truck Crash Leaves 8 Injured

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Pickup Crash Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – A pickup truck rolled over in Mae Suai, Chiang Rai, injuring eight people. The sudden crash happened in Ban Ba Ra, a village in the Tha Ko subdistrict. Thankfully, all eight victims suffered only minor cuts and scrapes. Rescue teams quickly rushed to the scene to help the injured passengers.

The Siam Mae Suai Rescue Foundation got the emergency call at 5:42 PM on October 23, 2026. The Narenthorn Chiang Rai command center reported multiple injuries at the crash site. Because of this alert, the foundation quickly sent two ambulances and volunteer teams. They worked fast to secure the area and get everyone to safety.

Key Takeaways

  • A pickup truck flipped over in a Mae Suai village, injuring eight people.
  • All passengers survived the crash with only minor cuts and scrapes.
  • Multiple rescue teams worked together to quickly transport victims to the hospital.

Pickup Crash Chiang Rai

When rescuers arrived, they teamed up with Mae Suai Hospital and local officials. They needed to move all eight people to get proper medical care. Siam Mae Suai ambulance 003 took four patients, while ambulance 002 took one. Meanwhile, the hospital ambulance moved two people, and a local government truck helped the last person.

All victims went straight to Mae Suai Hospital for checkups and treatment. Their minor injuries were mostly scrapes on their arms and legs. Right now, local police are looking into what caused the pickup truck to flip. We will share more details after they finish their official investigation.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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