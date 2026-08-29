Police Bust Call Center Cash Mules in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Police recently arrested a husband and wife working as financial couriers for a cross-border call center syndicate. The suspects fled their previous base in Poipet and relocated to northern Thailand to evade authorities.

According to police, the couple carried out dozens of illegal cash withdrawals across Chiang Mai. Their coordinated actions drained over one million baht from unsuspecting victims.

Investigators from the Provincial Police Region 5 Investigation Center began tracking the suspicious ATM transactions after multiple fraud reports flooded the system. The illegal withdrawals occurred frequently between late July and mid-August, causing massive financial damage.

Authorities analyzed online fraud databases and security camera footage to trace the movements of the suspects. As a result, police quickly obtained arrest warrants to stop the ongoing financial drain on local victims.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested a husband and wife in Chiang Mai for acting as cash mules for a major call center network.

The suspects completed 52 illegal ATM withdrawals, stealing over one million baht from victims.

Authorities seized mobile phones, bank books, and ATM cards at a resort in San Sai district.

Police tracked the suspects to a local resort in the San Sai district of Chiang Mai on August 28. Officers successfully executed the arrest and seized crucial evidence from the hotel room. The seized items included two mobile phones, three ATM cards, and three bank passbooks. Furthermore, officers recovered the exact clothing worn by the suspects during the recorded ATM transactions.

Police Warning to the Public

Investigators questioned the couple regarding their daily operations and financial connections to the online syndicate. The suspects admitted they received direct instructions through a messaging app from a contact named “Black Duck”. They used digital banking systems to withdraw cash from automated machines before depositing the funds elsewhere. Consequently, the syndicate rewarded the couple with a five percent commission for every successful cash transfer.

Law enforcement officials formally charged the couple with supporting public fraud and computer crimes. Police also filed charges against them for allowing others to use their bank accounts for illegal activities. Officers transported the suspects to Mae Jo Police Station to proceed with standard legal actions. Meanwhile, investigators are expanding their search to identify other members of the criminal network.

Police authorities urged citizens to avoid taking jobs that involve withdrawing or transferring unknown funds. Many criminal groups lure everyday people into becoming money mules by offering quick commission payments. Accepting these risky jobs can link innocent individuals to major technology crimes and lead to severe prison sentences.

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