Severe Weather Strikes Chiang Mai, Fallen Trees Block Highway

Last Updated on October 5, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – A fierce thunderstorm brought sudden, strong winds to Chiang Mai’s Doi Tao district on the evening of October 4. This powerful storm caused widespread chaos and notable property damage across the entire northern region.

Many local family homes were hit especially hard by the heavy rain and aggressive wind gusts. The most severe destruction took place in the villages of Ban Wang Mo and Ban Aen Chatsan.

Several massive trees were suddenly uprooted during the intense storm, falling directly onto Highway 1103. This vital route connecting the Hot and Doi Tao districts was blocked for nearly a kilometer.

Local commuters were completely stuck on the road, and evening traffic came to an unexpected standstill. Furthermore, the violent weather triggered a widespread power outage across the Ban Aen and Bong Tan subdistricts.

Key Takeaways

A severe thunderstorm hit Doi Tao district on October 4, damaging many local family homes.

Fallen trees blocked a 1-kilometer stretch of Highway 1103, bringing evening traffic to a standstill.

Widespread power outages heavily affected residents across the Ban Aen and Bong Tan subdistricts.

Swift Action from Local Officials

Immediately after the destructive storm passed, local leaders quickly stepped in to manage the sudden crisis. Doi Tao District Chief Manas Chomphuphuen actively led a rapid emergency response team to the scene.

He worked very closely with the Ban Aen Subdistrict Administrative Organization and local village headmen. Together, they gathered dedicated community volunteers and security workers to clear the dangerous blocked highway.

The dedicated cleanup team worked tirelessly to move the heavy tree trunks and broken branches. Despite the dark and extremely wet conditions, their organized community cleanup effort was highly successful.

They successfully managed to clear the vital roadway in just one hour and thirty minutes. Consequently, traffic on Highway 1103 returned to normal, allowing stranded drivers to finally go home.

Repairing Power and Assessing Damage

While the main road was being cleared, restoring local electricity quickly became another top priority. Local officials urgently contacted the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) branch located in Doi Tao district.

PEA emergency teams rushed out to the affected areas to carefully survey the broken power lines. They worked late into the night to fix the damaged electrical grid and restore power safely.

Today, the main focus has entirely shifted toward helping local families recover from the fierce storm. The district chief has directly ordered local government bodies to quickly inspect all damaged houses.

Village leaders must properly submit their detailed damage reports to the district office right away. This fast reporting process ensures that affected residents will receive emergency financial aid without delay.

Northern Thailand very often experiences these unpredictable weather shifts during this specific time of year. However, this particular evening storm was unusually strong and caught many local residents completely by surprise. Fortunately, absolutely no serious injuries have been reported so far among the affected local population.

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