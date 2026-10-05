Chiang Mai News

Severe Weather Strikes Chiang Mai, Fallen Trees Block Highway

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Mai Storm

Last Updated on October 5, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – A fierce thunderstorm brought sudden, strong winds to Chiang Mai’s Doi Tao district on the evening of October 4. This powerful storm caused widespread chaos and notable property damage across the entire northern region.

Many local family homes were hit especially hard by the heavy rain and aggressive wind gusts. The most severe destruction took place in the villages of Ban Wang Mo and Ban Aen Chatsan.

Several massive trees were suddenly uprooted during the intense storm, falling directly onto Highway 1103. This vital route connecting the Hot and Doi Tao districts was blocked for nearly a kilometer.

Local commuters were completely stuck on the road, and evening traffic came to an unexpected standstill. Furthermore, the violent weather triggered a widespread power outage across the Ban Aen and Bong Tan subdistricts.

Key Takeaways

  • A severe thunderstorm hit Doi Tao district on October 4, damaging many local family homes.
  • Fallen trees blocked a 1-kilometer stretch of Highway 1103, bringing evening traffic to a standstill.
  • Widespread power outages heavily affected residents across the Ban Aen and Bong Tan subdistricts.

Chiang Mai Storm

Swift Action from Local Officials

Immediately after the destructive storm passed, local leaders quickly stepped in to manage the sudden crisis. Doi Tao District Chief Manas Chomphuphuen actively led a rapid emergency response team to the scene.

He worked very closely with the Ban Aen Subdistrict Administrative Organization and local village headmen. Together, they gathered dedicated community volunteers and security workers to clear the dangerous blocked highway.

The dedicated cleanup team worked tirelessly to move the heavy tree trunks and broken branches. Despite the dark and extremely wet conditions, their organized community cleanup effort was highly successful.

They successfully managed to clear the vital roadway in just one hour and thirty minutes. Consequently, traffic on Highway 1103 returned to normal, allowing stranded drivers to finally go home.

Chiang Mai Storm

Repairing Power and Assessing Damage

While the main road was being cleared, restoring local electricity quickly became another top priority. Local officials urgently contacted the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) branch located in Doi Tao district.

PEA emergency teams rushed out to the affected areas to carefully survey the broken power lines. They worked late into the night to fix the damaged electrical grid and restore power safely.

Today, the main focus has entirely shifted toward helping local families recover from the fierce storm. The district chief has directly ordered local government bodies to quickly inspect all damaged houses.

Village leaders must properly submit their detailed damage reports to the district office right away. This fast reporting process ensures that affected residents will receive emergency financial aid without delay.

Northern Thailand very often experiences these unpredictable weather shifts during this specific time of year. However, this particular evening storm was unusually strong and caught many local residents completely by surprise. Fortunately, absolutely no serious injuries have been reported so far among the affected local population.

Trending News:

Three Minor Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai Early Friday

Chiang Mai Records Thailand&#8217;s Highest Rainfall at 203mm

Police Take Down Illegal Vape Store in Chiang Mai Seizing Bt10 Million in Merchandise
Border Patrol in Chiang Mai Seizes One Million Meth Tablets From Smugglers
Chiang Mai School Van Crashes Into Tree Injuring15 Students and Driver
Fierce Border Clash in Chiang Mai: Troops Seize 150,000 Meth Pills and Raw Opium
Big Bike Rider Decapitated in Fiery Crash in Chiang Mai
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article China's Shein and Temu China’s SHEIN and Temu Go to War Against Each Other
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

China's Shein and Temu
China’s SHEIN and Temu Go to War Against Each Other
Tech
China EU Trade
China Threatens Retaliation as EU Trade Deficit Hits Record High
China
India’s China Dilemma
India’s China Dilemma: Fixing Ties Amid Deep Dependence
India
China's Bride Prices Are Soaring
Wedding Day Extortion: Why China’s Bride Prices Are Soaring
China
Thailand Floods
Thailand Floods Affect 26 Provinces and 1.17 Million Homes
Thailand News
US Aircraft Carrier George HW Bush Phuket 
US Aircraft Carrier George HW Bush Anchors in Phuket  
Phuket News
Thai Airways Restructuring
Thai Airways Restructuring: The Full Story
Business
Thai Customs Seize $1.6 Million in Cash at Bangkok Airport
Thai Customs Seize $1.6 Million in Cash at Bangkok Airport
Bangkok News
Bangkok Governor
Can a Bangkok Governor Be Removed? What the Law Says
Bangkok News
Thailand Flight Delays: New Rules for Cash Payouts and Refunds
Thailand Flight Delays: New Rules for Cash Payouts and Refunds
Business

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google