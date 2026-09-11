BANGKOK – Thailand’s data center industry is expanding quickly as the country pushes to become a regional digital hub. The Thailand Board of Investment received applications for 36 data center projects worth more than 728 billion baht in 2025, creating new demand for electricity, cooling systems, land, and skilled workers.

That growth affects more than technology companies. Data centers run around the clock, so their power use can add pressure to the national grid, while cooling systems may compete for limited water supplies. Communities near new facilities may also face changes in land use, traffic, diesel storage, and local infrastructure. Thailand’s data center construction halt shows why these concerns are receiving closer attention.

So, are data centers in Thailand a threat to the environment? They aren’t automatically harmful, but their impact depends on where they’re built, how they’re powered, how they use water, and how closely projects are regulated. The first question is whether Thailand’s infrastructure can keep pace with the industry’s rapid expansion.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s data center boom is increasing demand for electricity, cooling water, land, and backup fuel, especially around Bangkok and other populated areas.

Environmental risk depends on project location, energy sources, cooling technology, water availability, and the strength of local oversight.

Thailand paused 166 data center projects in September 2026 while agencies developed nationwide rules for power use, water supplies, safety, pollution, and site selection.

Renewable electricity, closed-loop or liquid cooling, and strict water checks could reduce harm, as outlined in the ASEAN sustainable data center guide.

Stronger Thailand data center regulations will determine whether rapid growth remains manageable.

Data Centers in Thailand: Are They a Threat to the Environment?

A data center is a secure facility filled with servers that store data and run online services. Every search, payment, video stream, and business application depends on equipment inside these buildings. Because servers operate continuously, the facilities need a constant electricity supply, cooling, backup power, and physical security.

Thailand’s expansion is substantial. BMI reported about 216 MW of live data center capacity in Q2 2026, compared with roughly 944 MW under construction or planned. Other market trackers estimate a much larger pipeline. These figures differ because some sources count only approved projects, while others include proposals, construction, operating sites, or a facility’s full planned capacity.

The Main Environmental Pressures

Electricity use is the biggest concern. If new facilities rely on coal, natural gas, or other fossil-fuel-heavy grid power, their indirect carbon emissions will rise. Large loads can also strain local substations and require new transmission infrastructure. Thailand’s wider climate risks make careful energy planning important, as outlined in the World Bank’s Thailand climate report.

Cooling creates a second set of problems. Many facilities use water-based cooling systems, and large Bangkok data centers reportedly consume thousands of cubic meters of water each month. In drought-prone areas, that demand could compete with households, farms, and other businesses. Cooling systems may also produce wastewater, hot-water discharge, or chemical residues that require close monitoring.

The local effects can be easy to overlook. Cooling towers release heat, which may add to urban heat around dense neighborhoods. Fans, chillers, and generators create continuous noise. Backup systems also require diesel fuel, with some facilities storing hundreds of thousands of liters for emergencies and routine testing. That fuel brings risks of air pollution, spills, and fire.

A data center’s environmental footprint depends on its full support system, not only the servers inside the building.

How Thailand Can Reduce the Damage

Thailand can lower these risks by requiring water-impact studies, strict discharge controls, noise limits, emergency plans, and transparent reporting of electricity use. Developers should also favor closed-loop or liquid cooling where local water supplies are limited.

Cleaner electricity is just as important. Solar power, storage, direct renewable energy contracts, and efficient backup systems can reduce emissions when the grid cannot meet demand with low-carbon power. Thailand’s green power plans for data centers could help, provided projects add verifiable clean generation rather than relying only on certificates.

Data centers are not automatically environmental threats. However, poorly planned facilities could intensify pressure on Thailand’s power grid, water supplies, air quality, and nearby communities.

Why Thailand’s Data Center Boom Is Growing So Quickly

Thailand’s data center expansion is driven by rising digital demand and strong government support. Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, video streaming, online payments, and business software all require reliable servers located close to their users. As more services move online, companies need additional capacity, faster connections, and local data storage.

Thailand also wants to become a Southeast Asian digital hub. Its location, established telecom networks, industrial infrastructure, and access to regional submarine cables make it attractive to cloud providers and technology investors. You can read more about Thailand’s digital powerhouse ambitions and the economic strategy behind this push.

Foreign Investment and BOI Incentives

Foreign investment is accelerating construction. Global cloud companies and regional technology firms are working with Thai telecom, utility, construction, and industrial groups to build facilities for cloud services and AI workloads. AWS, Google, Microsoft, and other major companies have helped create demand for large-scale infrastructure, while local operators can provide sites, connections, and market access.

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) adds another strong incentive. In 2025, it approved 26 data center projects worth nearly 500 billion baht. By the first quarter of 2026, new investment applications across the economy had reached about 1.01 trillion baht, with data centers forming a major part of the digital investment pipeline.

BOI promotion can include corporate income tax exemptions, but projects must meet requirements for power capacity, telecommunications links, security certification, and operating efficiency. Newer criteria also favor high-efficiency facilities, which can include limits related to power usage effectiveness and water consumption. These incentives help explain why developers are moving quickly, while also giving regulators tools to set environmental conditions.

Where New Facilities Are Being Built

Most projects are clustering around Bangkok, Chonburi, Rayong, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Bangkok offers access to enterprise customers and major network routes. Chonburi and Rayong provide larger industrial sites, stronger utility connections, and proximity to EEC infrastructure.

Operators such as True Internet Data Center, GSA Data Center, and Stellar DC illustrate the investment pattern. Their projects combine Thai and foreign capital, often using industrial locations that can support high electricity demand and extensive fiber networks. A recent analysis of Thailand’s data center investment surge shows why this concentration matters: the same infrastructure that attracts investors can also intensify pressure on power supplies, water resources, and surrounding communities.

The Biggest Environmental Costs Come From Electricity and Water

Thailand’s data center boom will place its greatest environmental pressure on two resources: electricity and water. Servers operate continuously, so the consequences depend on how facilities receive power and how they cool their equipment.

A fossil-heavy grid can turn digital growth into higher emissions

A data center needs electricity every hour of the year. Servers consume most of it, but cooling equipment, lighting, security systems, networking hardware, and backup batteries add to the load. Diesel generators also run during outages and routine tests.

Thailand’s electricity supply still relies heavily on fossil fuels, especially natural gas. As a result, rising data center demand could increase carbon emissions and local air pollution unless new facilities secure additional clean power. One forecast puts data center electricity use at about 6 TWh by 2030, while another estimate reaches 10 TWh by 2037. Forecasts differ because analysts count projects and operating capacity in different ways, but the direction is clear. The demand will be substantial. Thailand’s data center electricity forecast provides further context on the 2030 estimate.

Location adds another risk. Many proposed facilities are concentrated around Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor, including Chonburi and Rayong. These areas already support dense populations, factories, ports, and industrial estates. If grid capacity or transmission connections cannot keep pace, utilities may need new substations, power lines, or fossil-fuel generation.

Developers can reduce that pressure through direct power purchase agreements, renewable energy contracts, onsite solar, and battery storage. Thailand’s draft power plan also sets a target of 51% renewable electricity by 2037. That target will matter only if new data centers receive verifiable clean electricity rather than relying on certificates that do not add new generation. Thailand’s clean energy push could help match digital growth with lower-emission power.

Cooling systems can compete with farms, homes, and ecosystems for water

High-performance servers produce large amounts of heat, particularly when facilities run artificial intelligence workloads. Many cooling systems remove that heat through chillers and cooling towers, where water evaporates and must be replaced.

One planned hyperscale facility in Chonburi could use about 3.3 million cubic meters of water each year, roughly equal to the annual consumption of 37,000 residents. That demand has raised concerns across Chonburi, Rayong, and the Eastern Economic Corridor, where households, farmers, fishers, factories, and crab farms may depend on the same limited supplies.

Water withdrawals can reduce reservoir reserves during dry periods. Cooling water may also contain chlorine or other treatment chemicals, while wastewater discharge can carry heat and pollutants into nearby waterways. Warmer water can reduce oxygen levels and harm fish or crab farming if operators fail to control temperature and discharge quality.

The actual impact depends on each facility’s cooling design, climate, water source, recycling rate, and local supply. Closed-loop systems and reclaimed water can reduce withdrawals, but they don’t remove the need for strict monitoring. Before approving a project, regulators should require a seasonal water assessment, limits on discharge temperature, and public reporting of consumption.

What Local Communities Fear About New Data Center Sites

National investment totals can make data center growth look abstract. For people living beside a proposed site, the questions are much more direct: Will the project reduce water for farms? Will trucks block local roads? Will generators disturb nearby homes at night?

Community acceptance depends on these site-specific conditions, not the size of Thailand’s investment pipeline. A facility in an industrial estate with spare utility capacity creates different risks from one near homes, schools, or medical facilities in Bangkok.

Water, waterways, and local resources

In Chonburi and Rayong, EEC residents, farmers, and fishers have raised concerns about water access. They fear that cooling demand could reduce supplies for agriculture or add pressure during dry periods. Some also question whether heated or chemically treated wastewater could affect canals, rivers, fisheries, and coastal ecosystems.

These concerns are documented, but they don’t prove that every facility will cause shortages or pollution. The outcome depends on the water source, seasonal availability, cooling system, recycling rate, and discharge controls. Reporting from Mongabay on Thailand’s water-stressed regions shows why residents want those details before construction begins.

Noise, heat, traffic, and air pollution

Cooling equipment, ventilation fans, and backup generators can create continuous noise. Bangkok residents have already complained about nighttime generator testing, with some reporting stress and sleep disruption. Cooling systems also release heat, which may worsen discomfort around dense neighborhoods, although the local effect depends on facility design and surrounding buildings.

Construction brings a separate disruption. Heavy trucks, road closures, dust, vibration, and extended work hours can affect daily travel and nearby businesses. Once a facility opens, diesel generators may release nitrogen oxides and particulate matter during testing or power outages. Those emissions are potential risks unless operators publish testing schedules and meet air-quality limits.

Fuel storage raises another safety concern. Officials inspected a Bangkok site near Rama 9 Hospital after complaints about a fuel-like smell and reported that the facility stored more than 200,000 liters of diesel without the required license. That case doesn’t establish harm at every site, but it explains why residents want clear emergency procedures and strict inspection.

What meaningful consultation should include

Developers and regulators should publish the environmental impact study, water balance, noise assessment, traffic plan, generator schedule, fuel-storage details, and emergency contacts. Public hearings should happen before permits are finalized, especially where communities say they received little information.

Residents also need access to monitoring data after operations begin. Online records for water use, discharge quality, noise levels, air emissions, complaints, and inspections would make accountability practical. Thailand’s data center permitting process must support that transparency rather than treating consultation as a final formality.

Can Thailand Build Data Centers Without Shifting the Cost to the Public?

Thailand can support data center growth, but only if environmental and infrastructure costs are calculated before construction begins. Developer promises made after a facility opens cannot repair an overloaded grid, depleted water supplies, or damage to nearby communities.

The reported September 2026 pause affecting 49 data centers under construction, alongside a freeze on approval for another 117 proposed projects, shows that authorities are reconsidering the current standards. The Thailand data center construction suspension should become a regulatory reset, not an open-ended delay.

Stronger planning must come before construction

Thailand should require environmental impact assessments for projects that meet clear thresholds based on power demand, water consumption, land area, backup fuel storage, or proximity to sensitive sites. Each assessment should examine the facility’s full life cycle, including construction, electricity use, wastewater, heat, noise, traffic, and eventual decommissioning.

Water approval should depend on more than a developer’s estimate. Projects need seasonal water-availability studies, dry-season limits, and proof that withdrawals won’t reduce supplies for households, farms, fisheries, or existing industries. Regional zoning can keep large facilities away from water-stressed areas, hospitals, schools, dense neighborhoods, and locations without spare utility capacity.

Grid impact studies are just as important. Before approving a connection, utilities should confirm available capacity, required substations, transmission upgrades, and the project’s effect on other electricity users. Developers should help pay for infrastructure built primarily to serve their facilities, rather than shifting those costs to taxpayers or raising bills for unrelated customers.

Require efficient operations and fair infrastructure payments

New facilities should meet enforceable standards for renewable electricity, power usage effectiveness, and water efficiency. Onsite solar, verifiable renewable contracts, and storage can reduce grid pressure, although certificates alone shouldn’t substitute for additional clean generation. Thailand’s renewable energy and grid expansion plans will need to match the timing and location of new demand.

Cooling requirements should favor recycled, reclaimed, or non-potable water. Closed-loop and low-water systems can reduce withdrawals, while wastewater treatment must control chemicals, temperature, and discharge quality. Operators should also manage waste heat and publish water-use data.

Finally, permits should set limits for diesel storage, generator testing, fire protection, and spill response. Clear rules may slow irresponsible projects, but they can help responsible investors plan with confidence. Unclear standards create uncertainty; predictable standards make environmental performance part of the business case.

How to Judge Whether a Data Center Project Is Truly Sustainable

A sustainable data center needs more than efficient servers or a renewable energy pledge. Readers should judge the entire project, including its electricity demand, water use, land impact, pollution controls, and relationship with nearby communities.

Ask for measurable evidence

Use this checklist when reviewing claims from operators, developers, or public agencies:

What are the expected peak demand, average demand, and annual electricity use in megawatt-hours?

What percentage of power will come from renewable sources, and will the project identify the supplier, contract, location, and delivery period?

Which carbon accounting method does the operator use, and does it disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions?

What is the water source, and how many cubic meters will the facility use each month and each year?

Which cooling technology will the site use, and how will consumption change during Thailand’s dry season?

How will the project treat cooling blowdown, wastewater, chemicals, and heated discharge?

How much diesel or other backup fuel will the facility store, and how long can generators operate?

Has the project completed an EIA, EHIA, water-impact study, or public consultation process?

What happens if drought reduces available water supplies?

The answers should appear in permits, environmental reports, utility records, contracts, monitoring data, or independent audits. Vague promises are not enough.

Test green claims against real performance

Terms such as green, carbon neutral, and renewable powered can describe very different practices. A project may buy unbundled renewable energy certificates while drawing electricity from the same fossil-fuel-heavy grid as other customers. That claim needs context.

Ask whether renewable electricity matches consumption by hour, rather than only balancing total annual use. Also check whether certificates are credible, whether the project adds new clean generation, and whether the operator publishes its calculation method and emissions data. Thailand’s renewable energy initiatives may improve access to cleaner power, but public reporting still needs to show what each facility actually receives.

Efficiency metrics help, but they don’t tell the whole story. Google, for example, publishes information about data center efficiency and water use through its operating sustainability data. Readers should look for comparable site-level figures, including measured PUE, WUE, CUE, annual water use, wastewater results, and generator emissions after opening.

A project can cut carbon emissions while increasing water stress, noise, traffic, or land damage.

Sustainability requires a balanced review of power, water, land, pollution, and social impacts. Compare the original promises with measured results after commissioning, then check whether regulators publish complaints, inspections, and corrective actions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s data center debate raises practical questions about regulation, resources, and public accountability. These answers clarify what the reported September 2026 pause means and what residents should examine before a project moves forward.

Are data centers in Thailand banned?

No. Thailand has not banned data centers nationwide. In September 2026, officials reportedly asked 49 projects already under construction to pause voluntarily and froze approvals for 117 proposed projects while agencies developed new standards for power, water, safety, and environmental performance.

The reported pause affects 166 projects, but it is a temporary suspension, not a permanent prohibition. Coverage of Thailand’s project freeze describes the policy as a regulatory review rather than an industry-wide ban.

Which parts of Thailand face the greatest pressure from data center growth?

Bangkok, Chonburi, and Rayong face the greatest pressure because they combine strong network connections, industrial land, large customers, and growing electricity demand. The Eastern Economic Corridor is especially important, but it also supports factories, farms, fisheries, and households that rely on the same infrastructure.

Local risk depends on more than a project’s size. Regulators should check available water, grid capacity, land use, nearby communities, drought conditions, and the facility’s cooling design before granting approval.

Do data centers always use large amounts of water?

No. Water use varies widely by climate, server density, cooling equipment, and operating practices. Water-based cooling towers can consume substantial volumes through evaporation, while air cooling may use less water but require more electricity in hot conditions.

Closed-loop systems can recirculate water, and reclaimed or treated wastewater can reduce competition with households and farms. Newer liquid-cooling designs may also lower water demand. Every project still needs a transparent water budget that covers normal operations, dry-season conditions, leakage, wastewater, and emergency supply plans.

Can renewable energy make data centers environmentally safe?

Renewable electricity can reduce carbon emissions, especially when it adds new clean generation or matches the facility’s actual demand. However, it doesn’t remove water consumption, construction impacts, land disturbance, backup-generator emissions, electronic waste, or grid upgrades.

A complete assessment should also examine noise, heat, wastewater, diesel storage, traffic, and effects on nearby residents. Clean power is one part of responsible planning, not proof that a facility has no environmental cost.

Who pays for the electricity and water infrastructure needed by data centers?

The cost may be shared by data center operators, utilities, government agencies, and other electricity or water users, depending on contracts and regulations. Developers may fund dedicated substations or pipelines, while public utilities may pay for upgrades that also serve surrounding communities.

Clear rules are needed so large projects don’t shift unfair costs onto households, farmers, or taxpayers. Approval documents should identify who pays for each upgrade, who owns it, and whether other users will face higher rates or reduced access.