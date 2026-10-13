Free Expressway Access at 63 Tollgates For Public Holiday

Last Updated on October 13, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s motorists can breathe a massive sigh of relief ahead of the upcoming national public holiday. The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is officially waiving fees across 63 major toll plazas. This incredibly helpful measure will last for a full 24 hours to help drivers reach their destinations safely.

Holiday weekends often bring heavy traffic as families quickly rush to leave the busy capital city. By dropping these mandatory fees, officials hope to significantly speed up travel times and keep traffic flowing smoothly. The toll exemption also directly helps lower the overall cost of living for everyday commuters. As a result, drivers can expect a much less stressful start to their hard-earned family vacations.

Key Takeaways

EXAT is entirely waiving fees at 63 toll gates across three major expressways for the holiday.

The fee exemption reliably runs for a full 24 hours, starting from 12:01 am until midnight.

The ultimate goal is to reduce holiday traffic jams and lower travel costs for drivers.

Three Major Routes Offer Free Holiday Access

Motorists should take note of exactly which expressways are participating in this special holiday promotion. The waiver covers 21 toll booths on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, which includes the Din Daeng, Bang Na, and Dao Khanong routes. Additionally, the Si Rat Expressway will offer free passage at 32 different plazas. Finally, the Udon Ratthaya Expressway will completely open up its 10 toll gates from Bang Pa-in to Pak Kret.

This toll-free initiative is part of an ongoing concession agreement between EXAT and local expressway operators. Whenever a major public holiday rolls around, these companies seamlessly work together to benefit the general public. It is a highly welcomed policy that encourages safe, affordable travel during Thailand’s most important national celebrations. You can read more about the expressway toll waivers directly from trusted local news reports.

While the expressways are completely free, officials still strongly urge all drivers to plan their journeys carefully. Heavy vehicle build-up is still very possible during the peak morning and evening travel hours. Therefore, leaving early or traveling outside of the typical rush hour is the best way to avoid long delays. Travelers can also quickly contact the EXAT Call Center at 1543 for real-time traffic updates.

Easing Traffic and Helping Commuters Save

The primary goal of this initiative is to firmly prevent cars from bottlenecking at traditional payment booths. Without the need to stop and pay, vehicles can effortlessly maintain a steady, safe speed on the highway. This simple change massively reduces the frustrating gridlock that usually plagues busy holiday weekends. Furthermore, keeping extra travel cash in the pockets of citizens actively supports the broader local economy.

Drivers passing through the designated routes do not need any special cards or passes to get through. The barriers will remain fully open, allowing everyday cars to drive straight through without stopping. Just remember that the free access strictly ends at midnight, so plan your return trip accordingly. Drive safely, follow the posted speed limits, and enjoy a wonderful holiday with your loved ones.

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