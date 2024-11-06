Tourist Flock to Chiang Rai to Experience Cool Weather

Phu Chi Fah in Chiang Rai is seeing an influx of tourists drawn by its chilly weather and stunning views. As temperatures drop, many seize the chance to experience the cool, refreshing air that contrasts with the usual tropical climate.
The tops of mountains and hills will have cool to cold weather. The weather in Phu Chi Fa is starting to cool, with the temperature at 12 degrees Celsius. Tourists are delighted with the view of the mountains, the sea of fog, and the cold wind blowing on the top of Phu Chi Fa.
The Meteorological Department reports that another moderate to strong high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will blanket northern Thailand over the next few days. The temperatures will drop slightly in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.
The Meteorological Department Weather for Thailand November 7-10 is as follows:
Northern region
Cool-weather in the morning with some light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region
Minimum temperature 19-22 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 30-32 degrees Celsius
Cold weather on mountaintops: Minimum temperature 8-14 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.
Northeastern region
It’s cool in the morning with a slight drop in temperature, and there is some light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region.
Minimum temperature 20-23 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 28-32 degrees Celsius
Cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 13-15 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 10-25 km/hr.
Central Region
Cool-weather in the morning with thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom provinces.
Minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 30-32 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.
Eastern Region
Cool weather in the morning. Thunderstorms are in 30 percent of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 32-33 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves about 1 meter high and 1-2 meters high farther from shore. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.
Southern Region
There are thunderstorms in 70 per
The Gulf of Thailand people must still be careful and prepare for heavy rain, accumulated rain, and stronger waves, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff.
Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius
Eastern winds 15-30 km/hr.
The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high, in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.