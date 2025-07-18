Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Caught Cheating at Coldplay Concert

BOSTON– What should have been a night of Coldplay hits and stadium lights at Gillette Stadium quickly spiralled into a headline-grabbing crisis for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

Andy Byron, who leads the billion-dollar data startup, was thrown into the spotlight after the concert’s kiss cam caught him in an affectionate moment with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, during Coldplay’s July 16 show.

The clip, made even more awkward by Chris Martin’s on-stage joke (“Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy”), took off online, leaving Byron’s professional image in pieces and raising questions about his future at Astronomer.

The Betrayal Goes Viral

The mishap began as a typical concert feature but quickly became much more. During Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” tour stop in Boston, the camera landed on Andy Byron, age 50, seen with his arms wrapped around Cabot, 42, in a moment onlookers called “unmistakably close.”

Their startled reaction—Byron ducking away and Cabot covering her face—only fuelled the gossip. Clips spread across X and TikTok, drawing millions of views and thousands of comments.

“Sorry for the wife, but glad it’s out in the open,” one X user posted, showing the mix of sympathy and delight online. Another joked, “Bringing your sidekick to a Coldplay show? Even M. Night Shyamalan wouldn’t write that.”

Chris Martin’s comment to the 60,000-person crowd turned private drama into public news. The internet worked fast, naming Byron as Astronomer’s married CEO and Cabot as his HR lead. For many, the optics couldn’t get much worse: the company’s boss and the head of HR, caught in a personal moment for all to see.

“This isn’t just gossip, it’s a workplace mess,” an industry insider told The Hollywood Reporter. “Bringing HR into it makes everything messier. People are on high alert about what’s happening inside Astronomer.”

A Fake Apology Makes Things Worse

After the clip blew up, a statement popped up on X, pinned to Astronomer’s verified account (@astronomerio), and attributed to Andy Byron. It read, “What was meant to be a night of music turned into a deeply personal mistake on a public stage.

I want to apologize to my wife, my family, and the Astronomer team… I respect artists, but let’s think twice about making someone else’s life into a show.” The post closed with a line from Coldplay’s “Fix You”: “Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.”

But this supposed apology was quickly dismissed by the Astronomer’s media team as fake, who confirmed it came from a parody account. “It’s not real,” the company clarified, pointing out that neither Byron nor Cabot had commented.

The phony apology, with its Coldplay lyric and attempt to blame the band, only made things worse. Online, users mocked it as out of touch, with one calling it “the most awkward non-apology since Kevin Spacey’s Christmas post.” Elon Musk reposted it with a laughing emoji, sealing its fate as meme material.

Megan Kerrigan Byron’s Quiet Move

The fallout reached Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, who works as an Associate Director at Bancroft School in Massachusetts. Hours after the video spread, Megan, 50, dropped “Byron” from her Facebook profile and then deactivated her account, sparking a wave of sympathy.

“You don’t deserve this,” someone wrote before her profile vanished. Megan’s career in education couldn’t be more different from her husband’s high-profile job, making her exit from social media stand out even more.

Sources say Megan’s actions point to a marriage in trouble, though there’s no word of a split yet. “She’s gotten a lot of support, but she never wanted any of this,” a family friend told THR. “Dropping his name says a lot.” Meanwhile, both Byron and Cabot have gone silent, blocking LinkedIn comments and taking down Astronomer references from their profiles.

The internet has dubbed the incident “Coldplaygate,” and it hangs heavily over Byron’s leadership at Astronomer. The tech company, valued at over $1 billion, is now dealing with a PR nightmare and mounting internal criticism.

Kristin Cabot’s involvement

Ex-employees have joined in, with one telling the New York Post that their group chats are “blowing up” with jokes, accusing Byron of running a “toxic” and pressure-filled workplace. “Everyone’s cracking up at the whole thing,” said one former staffer.

Kristin Cabot’s involvement makes things even more complicated. An old LinkedIn post from Cabot, where she praised her early talks with Andy Byron, is now making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

“I win trust with CEOs,” she once wrote, a line that’s being mocked everywhere online. There are now calls for Astronomer to look into its culture, with some on X pointing out that another staffer appeared in the viral video, hinting at wider problems.

Andy Byron’s future is shaky. “This is about more than just a personal slip-up; it’s a test of leadership,” says crisis management expert Lila Harper. “A CEO caught in a scandal with HR raises concerns about standards and company culture. The board will face pressure to step in.”

Possible options include Byron taking a break or leaving for good, but Astronomer hasn’t said more than confirming the apology was fake. Ry Walker, Astronomer’s former CEO and co-founder, distanced himself online, reminding people he’s been out since 2022.

As Coldplay’s tour continues, the kiss cam blunder stands as a warning about just how fast reputations can fall. For Andy Byron, the fallout is only getting started. Whether he can stay on as CEO or this turns out to be the end of his run at Astronomer, only time will tell.

For Megan Kerrigan Byron, the focus is on privacy and picking up the pieces after a very public betrayal. Kristin Cabot, now cast as the “other woman,” is facing her professional troubles.

As one X user put it, quoting Coldplay’s “The Scientist”: “Nobody said it was easy.” For Byron, his family, the Astronomer, and everyone watching, that still rings true.

