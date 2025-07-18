Chiang Rai Posts Red Warning Flags Along the Kok River as Water Levels Increase

CHIANG RAI – On Thursday, Mr. Wanchai Jongsutthanamanee, Mayor of Chiang Rai City, visited the Kok River area to monitor the water situation after several days of steady rainfall. The ongoing rain caused water levels in the Kok River to rise quickly, and currents became stronger.

The mayor worked with local agencies and directed Mr. Praphan Changkaew, head of administration and security for Chiang Rai City, to lead the disaster prevention team to inspect the riverbanks.

The team checked the stretch from Chiang Rai Beach to the Chiang Rai City Municipality Convention Center in Rim Kok Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District. During the inspection, officials found that the water level kept rising and the flow was fast.

The team put up red warning flags along the river to alert people of potential danger due to high water and strong currents.

Chiang Rai City Municipality asked their disaster response teams to keep watch around the clock. If the water reaches a critical level, they will alert the public immediately using loudspeaker vehicles. This is to give residents time to evacuate or prepare for possible flooding and stay safe.

At 11:30 AM, Mr. Taweecha Kowtrakool, director of the Chiang Rai Irrigation Project, joined Mr. Praphan Changkaew, disaster prevention officials from Chiang Rai Province, and other related agencies to review water levels in the Kok River basin.

Mr. Taweecha reported that the “Chiang Rai Weir” has opened all 11 gates to manage the flow from the recent rain. The situation is still under control, and there is enough capacity to handle more water, even though some low-lying spots have minor flooding.

Meanwhile, water level reports from the upper Kok River in Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai, which had heavy rain earlier, now show a steady decrease. This is a good sign for managing water levels downstream in the Kok River basin.

All agencies continue to keep a close eye on the situation and advise residents to follow updates from officials. People are also asked to stay prepared in case of heavier rain in the coming days.

Flood Warnings for Chiang Rai

As of July 18, 2025, Chiang Rai faces flood warnings due to ongoing heavy rain and swelling rivers. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and local officials are keeping an eye on the situation. The Thoeng District is getting hit especially hard by steady downpours.

People in low-lying spots, especially those living in Tab Tao and Ngao subdistricts, should stay alert for flash floods and fast-moving water. In Mae Sai District, the Sai River nearly overflowed earlier this month, and communities like Sai Lom Choi, Koh Sai, Mai Lung Khon, and Mueang Daeng are urged to get ready for possible flooding.

The Mekong River is also being watched closely. Water levels in Chiang Saen District could rise by 0.8 to 1.2 meters after rain from China’s Jinghong Dam, but an overflow is not expected right now.

Neighbouring provinces Nan and Phayao are also on alert. In Nan’s Tha Wang Pha District, the Nan River may go above its banks.

Here’s what locals should do:

Pack emergency supplies and learn evacuation routes.

Stay updated using the DDPM’s 24-hour hotline (1784), Line ID @1784DDPM, or Chiang Rai’s Public Relations Office.

Move valuables to higher ground if you live near the Sai or Ing rivers.

Look out for family members who are elderly or cannot move on their own.

The DDPM and mobile companies are sending out Cell Broadcast alerts to keep people informed. Local teams are also checking river barriers and clearing out waterways to lower the risk.

For the latest updates, visit the DDPM website or the Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office’s Facebook page.

