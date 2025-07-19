Immmigration Police Arrest Wanted Foreign Criminals in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Immigration police have arrested two foreign men in separate incidents involving criminal charges. Immigration Bureau officers detained a Chinese national and a South Korean suspect, announced at a recent press briefing.

The arrests highlight the ongoing efforts by Thai authorities to combat foreign crime, particularly in popular tourist destinations like Pattaya, where illegal activities can tarnish the reputation of the city and endanger both residents and visitors.

In the first arrest, Chon Buri Immigration officers conducted a targeted raid at a residential property located in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district. They apprehended 39-year-old Sun Jiangdong, who was wanted due to an international warrant related to drug trafficking and selling illegal e-cigarettes. Drug trafficking, particularly involving substances that are harmful to society, remains a significant concern for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Upon the police’s arrival, Sun attempted to flee by climbing onto the roof, but he was quickly apprehended. In addition to the serious charges against him, authorities later discovered that Sun had overstayed his visa by over 15 days, which could complicate his legal situation further.

He now faces multiple immigration charges and will be deported back to China. This incident reinforces the importance of adhering to visa regulations, especially for foreign nationals living in Thailand.

In a separate operation, immigration and narcotics officers arrested 60-year-old Sung Kim from South Korea at an apartment on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 71 in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung.

Kim was listed on an Interpol red notice for allegedly organizing an attempt to smuggle crystal meth into South Korea. The issue of drug smuggling has significant implications for both the source and destination countries, raising concerns about the safety and health of communities.

According to immigration officers, Kim had directed associates to conceal 180 grams of methamphetamine within a food container intended for shipment from Thailand to Incheon International Airport.

Thanks to diligent surveillance and inter-agency cooperation, authorities intercepted the shipment before it reached its intended destination, thereby preventing potentially serious harm from occurring in South Korea.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around 18 million won, illustrating the considerable financial incentive driving drug trafficking operations.

Investigators also found that Kim had overstayed his visa by more than two years, which adds to the legal complications he faces. It serves as a reminder of the broader consequences of drug-related crimes and the strict measures that countries implement to protect their citizens.

Both men are currently in custody under Thai law while the deportation process is being initiated. These arrests are part of a larger crackdown on foreign criminals, driven by orders from Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyaluk and other senior officials.

This initiative aims to enhance public safety and ensure that foreign nationals abide by local laws, thereby fostering a secure environment for both residents and tourists.

In a related incident, a 25-year-old woman was found heavily intoxicated and disoriented on a roadside in Pattaya early Tuesday morning. She reported to police that a Korean tourist had supplied her with cannabis to smoke and marijuana-infused candy.

This incident underscores the potential dangers of drug use and the vulnerability of individuals in nightlife scenarios, especially for tourists who may not be familiar with the local drug culture.

The event occurred around 3:36 a.m. on July 16, when bystanders noticed her distress near the entrance of Soi 5 on Second Road. Officers who responded found the woman, known by the pseudonym “Biu,” shaking, incoherent, and clearly under the influence of substances.

The quick action of passersby and law enforcement highlights the importance of community vigilance in addressing potential drug-related incidents.

Local rescue workers and residents attempted to assist her by splashing water on her face and providing herbal inhalers to help her regain composure. Once she was able to articulate her situation, she recounted being with a Korean man earlier in the night who had encouraged her to smoke marijuana multiple times before giving her gummies suspected to contain cannabis.

She described feeling dizzy and unwell after consuming the gummies and attempted to leave the situation. Allegedly, the man prevented her from leaving, which prompted her to flee into the street seeking assistance from others.

Police promptly took her to a local hospital for evaluation and care, ensuring she received the necessary medical attention. Subsequently, officers made arrangements for her safe return to her accommodations.

Authorities informed her that she could file a formal complaint if she chose to pursue charges against her attacker. This incident illustrates the vital role law enforcement plays in protecting individuals from potential drug-related crimes and ensuring their safety in vulnerable situations.

This case has raised significant concerns regarding drug use and the potential for exploitation, particularly involving foreign tourists in the vibrant nightlife areas of Pattaya.

Despite the recent loosening of cannabis laws in Thailand, recreational use remains surrounded by strict regulations, especially when the safety of individuals is at risk. The situation highlights the ongoing dialogue about responsible drug use and the need for education and support for visitors to avoid harmful situations.

Authorities are actively working to identify and locate the Korean man involved in this incident for further investigation. In addition to personal safety, police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities connected to drugs or the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

These actions are pivotal in fostering a safer community for both locals and tourists in Pattaya, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their time without fear of harm.

Crime in Pattaya

Overall, the recent incidents in Pattaya serve as stark reminders of the ongoing challenges posed by drug-related crimes and the necessity for robust law enforcement. As the city continues to attract millions of tourists each year, it is crucial for both authorities and the community to work together to ensure the safety of all individuals while promoting responsible tourism practices.

Education about drug risks, community support initiatives, and effective policing can contribute to a safer environment where visitors can enjoy all that Pattaya has to offer without falling prey to criminal activities.

In conclusion, as Pattaya navigates its path forward, it remains imperative for local authorities to enhance their strategies against crime, particularly drug-related offences.

Establishing partnerships with international law enforcement will prove beneficial in apprehending those who exploit the tourist market for illicit activities. Therefore, fostering a culture of awareness and prevention will not only safeguard tourists but also preserve Pattaya’s reputation as a premier destination.

