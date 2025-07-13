Heavy Rain Causes Floods and Landslides in Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – Many parts of northern Thailand have faced severe flooding after heavy rain overnight. Phrae has been hit hard, with runoff flooding homes and farmland in the Song district. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

In Daen Chumphon, residents woke up early to find sudden floods had swept through their homes. Many could not move their possessions in time. Local authorities arrived on Saturday morning to check the damage and help those affected.

Floodwater also covered parts of Rong Kwang district, including Wat Yang Yuang, a well-known temple in Mae Yang Rong. The main buildings of the temple have not been damaged, but teams are working to clear water from the grounds.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rain will continue across Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae and parts of the upper Northeast, through Sunday.

In Chiang Rai, nonstop rain from Friday night to Saturday morning caused rivers to overflow and flood eight villages in Doi Lan. By Saturday afternoon, water levels had started to fall. Local officials are now checking the damage and helping those affected.

In Nan, flash floods and runoff swept through Nam Muap before sunrise. Many families managed to move their belongings to safer ground. Local people said this was the worst flooding they had seen in several years, affecting over 120 households.

Mae Charim National Park in Nan has closed for now, as rain has damaged the roads. Landslides and fallen power poles have blocked the route between Ban Hat Rai and Ban Nam Pu Samakkhi in Mae Charim district.

In Uttaradit, emergency teams helped move people from low-lying parts of Ban Khok and Fak Tha after runoff flooded homes and fields. Power in some parts of Fak Tha was switched off to prevent electrical dangers.

In Mae Hong Son, strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power poles in the Muang district. Five power poles fell near homes for local officials behind the provincial hall. Crews from the disaster prevention office and the electricity authority are working to restore services, though rain continues.

Chiang Rai’s disaster office has reported flash floods in 15 districts, including Muang, Thoeng, Wiang Pa Pao, Pa Deat, Phan, Chiang Saen, Doi Luang, Mae Chan, Wiang Chai, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen, Khun Than, Mae Suai, Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chiang Rung.

Many communities now face a long clean-up as they recover from this severe weather.

