Temple Protestors Set Fire to Excavator Trying to Stop Demolition of Shrine

PHETCHABUN  – Tensions are rising at Wat Rong Bom temple in Phetchabun, as authorities move forward with a court-ordered demolition of a disputed shrine. More than 100 officials, along with heavy machinery, arrived to carry out the plan, but supporters of the shrine stood firm against them.

They argued that they had already filed an appeal with the court to stop the demolition. During the standoff, someone set fire to a backhoe, but quick action from the local fire crew saved it from being destroyed.

On Thursday, the scene at Wat Rong Bom Samakkhi in Yang Ngam, Nong Phai district, was tense from early morning. Mr. Khwan Chok Namsrithaweechai, the district chief, and Ms. Supawan Chokngam, the local headwoman, coordinated with village leaders and residents to enforce the court’s order to remove the shrine, which was built without permission on temple land.

Boon Song Trappyakasetrin, the temple’s secretary, tried to negotiate with shrine representatives and explained the process, but the shrine group refused to listen. They insisted that they had already filed a formal request with the court on May 29, 2025, to delay the demolition.

Despite the temple’s efforts to explain the situation, the shrine group held their ground. They blocked access with tires and oil-soaked cloths, set up barricades, and stationed about 30 people to prevent anyone from entering the area.

When talks failed, the committee decided to send in two backhoes to clear the site. While work was underway, someone from the shrine group set one of the machines on fire. Luckily, the Na Chaliang municipality quickly brought in a water truck and stopped the flames before major damage occurred.

Police then took two people, a man and a woman in shrine uniforms, into custody and brought them to the local station.

Ms. Supa On Ta, a member of the temple committee, shared that the land dispute over the shrine has dragged on for more than a decade, with lawsuits and court rulings ordering the group to vacate the area.

She explained that the buildings lacked proper permits, activities were not reported to the temple, and the group often blocked temple management. The court’s decision to remove the structures was meant to resolve these ongoing issues.

The conflict between the shrine supporters and the temple shows no sign of ending soon. Meanwhile, the Office of Buddhism has taken a hands-off approach, leaving the situation to escalate without stepping in.

Police Inspect Wat Tha Luang Temple Assets After Abbot Resigns Over Sex Scandal

