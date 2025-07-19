Police Arrest 2 Drug Smugglers at Chiang Rai Hotel

CHIANG RAI – Police have arrested two suspects with a large haul of 500,000 methamphetamine pills at a hotel in the Mae Fa Luang district, following a tip-off received by officers from Mueang Chiang Rai police station.

Both men admitted they were hired to transport the drugs and planned to take them on to Chiang Mai.

On Friday, Police Major General Manop Senakul, Commander of the Provincial Police, inspected the scene where two men were caught with 500,000 meth pills at a hotel in the Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai city. Around 3 pm that day, officers received information that suspicious individuals were bringing drugs into the hotel.

After receiving the tip, patrol officers reported the incident to Police Colonel Sophon Muangfuang, Superintendent of Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Chantarit Laopairotcharee, Deputy Superintendent.

They set up a plan to apprehend the suspects. Officers arrested two men, Mr Chatchai (surname withheld), 23, and Mr Anucha (surname withheld), 20, both from Thoed Thai, Mae Fa Luang district. They were found with about 500,000 meth pills packed in suitcases inside room number 1 of the Chiang Rai hotel.

On the same day, Pha Muang Force worked with police and security teams to seize over 4 million meth pills hidden in a pickup truck near the border in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai, during the night. The operation began with the 3104th Ranger Company and special task forces patrolling the border area.

Officers spotted a white pickup truck with Chiang Mai plates near Ban Chedi Thong, Por subdistrict, Wiang Kaen. The vehicle made a sudden turn and tried to escape about 100 metres before reaching the checkpoint. Police chased and managed to stop the truck, but the driver fled into the darkness.

Inside the pickup, officers found 20 large sacks, each holding 200,000 meth pills, totalling 4,000,000 pills. All the drugs were seized and sent to the Wiang Kaen police station for legal action. Authorities are now working to find the driver and track down the network involved.

Related News: