A CBS Cancellation Means That Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Will End in 2026

(CTN News) – CBS announced in a statement that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude in its entirety in May. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been broadcasting for thirty-three years.

There has been a cancellation of the program. Colbert stated that Paramount, the parent company of the network, expended $16 million (£12 million) to resolve a dispute with US President Donald Trump. Subsequently, this transpired.

The complaint was regarding Trump’s assertion that CBS News had incorrectly edited an interview with Kamala Harris, who had previously been a candidate for president. Harris initiated the conflict by asserting that CBS News had altered an interview with him.

The two companies were also discussing a transaction while Paramount was attempting to secure approval from the FCC for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

The settlement was referred to as “a big fat bribe” by Stephen Colbert.

Colbert, who has been anchoring the talk show since 2015, informed the audience during the Thursday night recording that he had learned of the decision the previous evening.

When the audience hissed at him, he responded, “Yes, I concur with your assessment.”

The CBS Late Show’s conclusion encompasses more than just the finale. Stephen Colbert, a comedian, stated, “This is all just going away; I’m not being replaced.” He also expressed his gratitude to the 200 individuals who contributed to the concert’s success, as well as the attendees.

He subsequently stated, “I must commend you for the exceptional work you have accomplished.” I believe that an alternative individual should assume responsibility.

Additionally, I am eager to collaborate with these same ineffectual individuals for the next ten months on this endeavor. David Letterman hosted The Late Show from 1993 until 2015, when Stephen Colbert took over.

Additionally, the program consistently garners substantial viewership during its designated time and is frequently the most viewed late-night program.

Paramount Global, the corporation that owns CBS, is once again striving to finalize the merger with Skydance, although they were unable to complete the transaction last year. The proprietors of Paramount have been exerting pressure on President Trump’s government to permit Skydance to acquire CBS.

“Paramount knew they could have fought it,” Stephen Colbert stated on Tuesday’s episode, in reference to the settlement of the Trump lawsuit. The studio had determined that the resolution was “wholly without merit.” Due to this, an event transpired.

He joked that Paramount knew Transformers:

Rise of the Beast was a waste of money.

A few hours later, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who was a guest on the Thursday night program, wrote on social media, “The public has a right to know if Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons.”

Schiff also stated that they should have performed their duties more effectively.

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted that CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s program “just THREE DAYS after Stephen Colbert called out CBS’s parent company, Paramount.” Senator Elizabeth Warren has requested an investigation into the relationship between Trump and Paramount Global in relation to the acquisition of Skydance.

The Stephen Colbert audience should know about US political intervention.

In a joint statement, David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, Amy Reisenbach, and George Cheeks, president and CEO of Paramount Global and CBS, announced that The Late Show will conclude its historic run at the end of the broadcast season in May 2026. The statement was released concurrently with the TV program’s announcement.

We are departing from the Late Show brand due to our conviction that no one can succeed Stephen Colbert. Stephen is the subject of immense excitement among all CBS employees. He and the program will be remembered as iconic late-night television.

The statement persisted in asserting that the cancellation was solely a financial decision within a demanding late-night environment. “It was challenging to ascertain the context.”

The network maintains that the issue is unrelated to the show’s narrative, ratings, or any other Paramount-related news.

