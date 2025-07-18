Pattaya Police Search for Mystry Woman After 2 Tourists Found Dead

PATTAYA -Police are searching for a woman dressed in black after security cameras at a downtown condo captured her with a Swedish man, who was later found dead in a bathtub. Officers are collecting evidence from the room to help explain what happened.

Around 2 p.m. on July 17, Pol. Lt. Saijai Kamjulla from Pattaya City Police Station got a call about a foreigner found dead in a condo in Moo 10, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. The case was reported to Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, the station chief, and investigators, along with rescue workers, were sent to the scene.

The room, number 509 on the 5th floor of an 8-storey condo, was where officers found the body. The man was identified by Thai Media as Mr. Mika Huotari, a 38-year-old Swedish national. He was found naked and lying on his side in a filled jacuzzi tub.

There was a lot of blood in the bathroom. A cut about an inch long was found on his forehead and eyebrow, but there were no signs of a struggle.

Investigators spoke with Ms. Thanychanok Prajit, a 27-year-old building manager. She said the man had rented the unit alone since May and was due to check out the next day. Housekeeping was scheduled to clean the room daily.

On the day of the incident, the maid noticed the door wasn’t locked and the air conditioning was on, but water was overflowing from the bathroom. Inside, she found the deceased and contacted police.

Ms. Thanychanok noted that while staying at the condo, the man usually had different women stay with him. On the night before his death, another woman was seen coming to the unit.

Reviewing security footage, police found that at 8 p.m. on July 16, a woman with short hair, dressed in black, arrived at the condo by motorcycle taxi and went to the victim’s room. About 20 minutes later, she left carrying a cloth bag and disappeared from view.

Officers have called in forensic experts to carefully examine the scene and collect evidence. The body has been sent to the forensic institute for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police are also looking into the identity and movements of the woman in black, as well as checking all related entry and exit records, to help solve the case.

Then, at 4 p.m., police again had to come to the same condominium upon being notified that another foreigner had been found dead at unit number 715 on the seventh floor. He was identified as Mr. Michael Shane, 54, an Australian national, and was found lying in a pool of blood.

A broken glass was found at his left elbow. There was no sign of struggle, but many bottles of medicine were scattered around the room.

A detailed investigation will be conducted to establish the true cause of their deaths. Although no direct connection was found initially, since their bodies were found in the same building within just a couple of hours, no possibilities have been ruled out.

Pattaya’s reputation as a nightlife hub contributes to risks, with alcohol and drug use often escalating conflicts or accidents. Violent incidents, including assaults on tourists, have also been reported, raising questions about police presence and response.

Despite high-profile cases, Pattaya police and officials maintain that the vast majority of tourists (over 99%) face no serious incidents. The city was ranked the 9th safest in Southeast Asia by Numbeo in 2025, though the media often amplifies negative incidents.

