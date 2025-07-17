Pimple Popping Toy Raises Child Safety Concerns in Thailand

BANGKOK – The Department of Health (DOH) has started a new campaign to protect kids from dangerous toys, including a trending “pimple popping toy” from China, which is being sold widely on shopping sites like Shopee and Lazada.

The campaign kicked off at the DOH Data Centre with support from the Royal College of Pediatricians of Thailand, the Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Centre, and the Foundation for Consumers.

Dr. Amporn Benjapolpitak, who leads the DOH, pointed out growing worries about the “Moni Doll,” also called the “pimple-popping toy,” which is easy to find in wholesale shops and online stores.

This pimple popping toy looks like a rubber animal and comes with a syringe and needle that look similar to real medical tools. Kids use the syringe to pump air or water into the toy, which makes a blister-like bubble that they can pop.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pimple Popping Toy is Dangerous

“This toy is dangerous,” Dr. Amporn explained. “The needle is sharp enough to hurt someone. Even worse, if a used syringe is involved, there’s a risk of infection. She also warned that kids might try to use real medical tools after playing with this pimple popping toy, which could lead to serious injuries.

The department wants all children to play with toys that are safe for their age so they can grow up healthy.

Dr. Amporn encouraged parents and caregivers to check toys before buying them. Toys for kids under three need to be bigger than 3.2 centimetres wide or longer than 6 centimetres to avoid choking.

Look out for strings or straps that could wrap around a child’s neck and cause strangulation. Make sure the toy’s material is not toxic and free from dangerous chemicals or dyes. Only choose toys with safety certification.

Play is important for child development. For example, from nine to eighteen months, children benefit from toys that engage their senses, like those with bright colours and sounds. Safe options include plastic, cloth, rubber balls, dolls, pillows, and baby books.

Related News: