Boris Johnson Calls for a ‘Vaccine-led Approach’, Says ‘Confidence Back’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that as the government prepares to lift COVID-related restrictions in the coming days, “now is the time” for people to “get their confidence back.” Speaking to BBC’s Sunday Morning Show, Johnson stressed that they have reached a stage where they can think about moving away from mandatory rules and more toward personal responsibility.

Boris Johnson said he intends to address the COVID-19 pandemic with a “vaccine-led approach.” In response to a question related to possible future restrictions, Johnson stated that he did not want them to return but insisted that they need to remain “humble in the face of nature.” Johnson stressed that they do not need to spend £2 billion a month on testing as they did in January and reiterated that they need to remain “careful.”

Boris Johnson – COVID remains ‘dangerous’ for vulnerable & unvaccinated

The UK Prime Minister said on BBC’s Sunday Morning Show that COVID-19 is dangerous for people who are vulnerable and for those who have not received the vaccine. According to him, however, they should be confident and return to their work. He said he was not giving people the wrong idea or encouraging them to “totally throw caution to the wind.”

UK has ‘built up strong protections’ against COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson took to Twitter and said that they have “built up strong protections” against COVID-19 through vaccine rollouts, tests, and new treatments in the last two years. Moreover, he mentioned that due to the success of the vaccination program, they have reached a point where they can formulate a “plan for living with COVID-19.” Furthermore, he highlighted that COVID-19 would not go away overnight and they “need to learn to live with this virus” and continue to protect themselves against COVID-19 without compromising their freedom.

Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms. 1/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

COVID-19 situation in the UK

Approximately 25,696 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the UK as of 21 February, bringing the overall number of cases to 18,605,752. COVID-19 has been associated with 74 new deaths, bringing the total number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive to 160,581. According to UK Public Health England, 52,566,648 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 48,871,729 have been fully vaccinated against COVID. Approximately 37,989,163 people have received the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

