World News
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Suffers Mild ‘Cold-like’ Symptoms
Buckingham Palace has reported that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. The 95-year-old monarch has mild cold-like symptoms and hopes to continue light duties at Windsor Castle later this week. Her son, Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID a second time, has raised concerns that she has been exposed.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace informed on Sunday. The 95-year-old, long-reigning monarch, is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but will continue light duties from her residence at Windsor Castle over the few weeks till her health improves. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.
On February 10, Prince Charles went into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID. Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, was also infected with the virus. After meeting the Prince of Wales, who had tested positive for COVID, earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth survived the COVID scare. According to the Palace, Queen Elizabeth II has not been tested positive or negative due to medical confidentiality. All they have said is that she has not displayed any symptoms.
Queen Elizabeth II’s COVID-19 scare
During her first in-person audience since the COVID-19 crisis earlier this month, the 95-year-old monarch told the crowd that she had difficulty moving. This occurred during a tumultuous week for the royal family, which saw her son Prince Andrew settle his sex abuse case, according to The Independent.
The Queen of Britain was seen holding a walking stick during the official engagement at Windsor Castle. Later, she pointed at her left leg or foot and said, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”
