Connect with us

Weather

A UK Weather Forecast Indicates Torrential Rain, Gusting Winds, And Snow
Advertisement

News Weather

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Weather

Hurricane Lan's Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida

Weather

Tropical Storm Noru is About to Hit Thailand’s North-East this Thursday

Trending News Weather

A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

Trending News Weather

Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

News Weather

Las Vegas's Strip, Casinos, And Airport Are Flooded By Monsoon Storm

News Weather

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

Weather

Earthquake In Northern Philippines On Wednesday

Weather

Saint Louis Declares A State of Emergency After Record Rains

Weather

Bangkok May Face Worse Flooding In September And October, Experts Warns

Weather

Tornado Kills 1 In Eastern China As Country Faces High Temps

Weather

Bangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night

News Weather

Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Heavy Rain Until This Weekend

Weather

UK Hit By ‘Huge Cluster’ Of Thunderstorms: MET Asks People To Stay Indoors

Weather

Tornado Watch and Flood Watch for Arlington

Weather

Live Weather Updates as May Snow Moves into Colorado

Weather

Easter Sunday is Expected to be Sunny, According to the Met Office

Trending News Weather

2 Children, Including 6 People Killed By A Tornado Near Des Moines, Iowa

Weather Trending News

Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning & Winter Weather Advisory!

Weather

A UK Weather Forecast Indicates Torrential Rain, Gusting Winds, And Snow

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

31 seconds ago

on

A UK Weather Forecast Indicates Torrential Rain, Gusting Winds, And Snow

(CTN News) – UK weather forecast predict torrential rains and ferocious gusts across many parts of the country as the country braces for wild weather.

As a result of the stormy weather, the department has raised flood warnings and travel disruptions until the weekend due to the stormy weather forecast beginning on Wednesday.

UK snow forecast as mercury plummets

England and Wales are expected to see heavy rainfall today, while Scotland and the north will have a brighter day, according to the Met Office.

In the coming days, we expect our wet and cloudy weather to move from the northwest to the southeast, causing drastic temperature drops.

The rainfall is expected to continue on Thursday, while snowfall will start late in the evening on Friday.

The weather department has also predicted that strong winds will accompany thunderstorms in the northern part of the country on the weekend.

4 Autumn weather Nov 28th 2021

There have been flood alerts issued for the following areas:

• River Avon – Bristol, Pill, and Shirehampton
• River Derwent – Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water

Met Office presenter Aidan McGivern said there would be a rain outbreak for western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This would further push the north and west into England and Wales.

According to McGivern, there will be sunny spells in the southeast, but there will still be some dry weather.

As the weather displayed varying characteristics, the presenter stated that the climate for later this week remains uncertain.

On the other hand, Friday is expected to be windy, with strong gusts in coastal areas up north.

UK map 4338721

Related CTN News:

Hurricane Lan’s Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida

Tropical Storm Noru is About to Hit Thailand’s North-East this Thursday

Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading