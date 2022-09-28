Connect with us

Weather

Hurricane Lan's Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida
Advertisement

Weather

Tropical Storm Noru is About to Hit Thailand’s North-East this Thursday

Trending News Weather

A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

Trending News Weather

Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

News Weather

Las Vegas's Strip, Casinos, And Airport Are Flooded By Monsoon Storm

News Weather

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

Weather

Earthquake In Northern Philippines On Wednesday

Weather

Saint Louis Declares A State of Emergency After Record Rains

Weather

Bangkok May Face Worse Flooding In September And October, Experts Warns

Weather

Tornado Kills 1 In Eastern China As Country Faces High Temps

Weather

Bangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night

News Weather

Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Heavy Rain Until This Weekend

Weather

UK Hit By ‘Huge Cluster’ Of Thunderstorms: MET Asks People To Stay Indoors

Weather

Tornado Watch and Flood Watch for Arlington

Weather

Live Weather Updates as May Snow Moves into Colorado

Weather

Easter Sunday is Expected to be Sunny, According to the Met Office

Trending News Weather

2 Children, Including 6 People Killed By A Tornado Near Des Moines, Iowa

Weather Trending News

Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning & Winter Weather Advisory!

Weather Trending News

Winter Storm Warning Issued for WV Ahead of Sunday's Snowfall

Weather

An Eruption Near Tonga Triggers a 'Tsunami Warning' for the West Coast

Weather

Hurricane Lan’s Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Hurricane Lan

(CTN News) – In the latest forecast, Hurricane Lan is expected to make landfall in Sarasota County, Florida. This is further south than previously predicted, but it still poses a threat of statewide devastation and severe storm surges, authorities said Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Hurricane Lan made landfall over Cuba as a Category 3 monster, with winds exceeding 125 mph. Currently approaching Florida, Ian’s shift eastward has put Venice in its path sometime Wednesday.

despite the fact that it is still expected to cause high winds and storm surges farther north into the previously targeted Tampa Bay region sometime Wednesday, according to Kevin Guthrie, director of state emergency management.

Over 150 miles of Florida’s Gulf Coast were under Hurricane Lan warnings, forcing hundreds of thousands of Floridians to evacuate. Several power outages are expected statewide, Florida Power & Light said.

It’s also possible to see two feet of rain in isolated areas of Central Florida with howling winds, the hurricane center said. There is a possibility of a “historic” storm surge and flooding in Florida, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

There will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge in some areas, DeSantis said Tuesday. The hurricane is kicking up a lot of surge because of its size. The Gulf is liable to be very angry as it moves in.”
Many parts of west Florida are likely to flood, according to DeSantis. After landfall, Ian might continue to march across Central Florida before exiting somewhere along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, he said.

Hurricane Lan tracker

Over the Gulf, Hurricane Ian is expected to slow down, grow wider and stronger, “potentially causing significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida,” according to the hurricane center.

A forecast predicted Ian’s appearance in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and his approach to the west coast of Florida on Wednesday and Wednesday night. According to a National Hurricane Center advisory, the storm will slow during this time.

There is a possibility that the storm surge, wind and rainfall impacts along the west coast of Florida will be prolonged,” the advisory states.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading