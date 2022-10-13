Android Studio For Beginners: A Step-by-Step Guide

(CTN News) – Google’s Android Studio is the official IDE (integrated development environment) for developing Android apps.

Based on JetBrains’ IntelliJ IDEA software has tons of amazing features that help developers create Android apps.

You can download Android Studio for free on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux.

Here are some guides, tips, tricks and shortcuts for Android Studio to help developers get the most out of it.

Eclipse Vs Android Studio

The most common IDE for Android app development is Eclipse and Android Studio.

Android Studio has taken over Eclipse as the most popular IDE. Google stopped supporting Eclipse and now only supports Android Studio.

Google also recommends Android Studio for developers.

We can deliver a great experience with Android Studio in a unified development environment. With the Eclipse Foundation, Android tools will live on in the open source community.”

Prerequisites For Learning Android Studio:

Learning Android Studio tips requires two prerequisites:

System Requirement – Your system must be Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux with these requirements:

Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/2003/XP (32 or 64-bit)

Mac OS X 10.8.5 or higher, up to 10.10 to up 10.10.2 up to 10.10.3 on 10.10.5 (Yosemite)

GNOME or KDE or Unity desktop on Ubuntu or Fedora or GNU/Linux Debian

Minimum RAM: 2GB

Recommended RAM: 4GB

Disk Space: 500 MB disk space

Android SDK Space Requirement: At least 1 GB for Android SDK, emulator system images, and caches

JDK: Java Development Kit (JDK) 7 or higher

Screen Resolution: 1280×800 minimum screen resolution

Prefer a faster processor according to your budget

Android Studio:

Android Studio needs to be downloaded and installed on your system. You can download it for free on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux.

Andr oid Studio Tutorials Fo r Beginn er – Step By Step:

Here are some Android Studio tutorials:

Start New Project – Learn how to start or create a new project in Android Studio

Open Project – Learn how to open projects and recent project

Reopen, Close & Save Project – Learn how to open saved projects and close current projects in Android Studio.

Create New Activity – Learn to create New Activity in Android Studio and create XML files for designing UI and java file coding.

Create New Java Class -Learn to create New Java Class in Android Studio.

Create Virtual Device – Learn about creating a new AVD (virtual device) in Emulator.

Run App In AVD – Learn how to run and test Android App in AVD of Emulator.

Run/Test App in Real Device – Click to learn more about running the app on a real device.

Create Drawable Resource XML File – Learn how to create drawable resource XML files in Android Studio.

Add/Create Landscape Layout – Learn to design an app in Landscape orientation in Android Studio.

Create Local HTML File – Learn how to create local HTML files in Android Studio.

Create Raw Folder – Click & get more about how to create a Raw Folder in Android Studio.

Add/Create Assets Folder – Learn about creating an Assets folder in Android Studio.

Install Genymotion Emulator – Learn the steps to install Genymotion Emulator in Android Studio.

Import/Add External JAR File – Learn how to import an External JAR file to Android Studio.

Change API SDK Level – Learn how to change the SDK level of API in Android Studio.

Create/Add New Package Inside Src Folder – Learn about creating a new package inside Src Folder in Android Studio.

Creating Folders for Adding Different Resolution Images – Learn how to add a folder for adding images with different resolutions in Android Studio.

Create An Interface – Learn how to create an Interface in Android Studio.

Add Image to Drawable Folder in Android Studio – Learn Steps to add an image to Drawable Folder in Android Studio.

Change Icon Of Your Android App – Learn and Follow the steps to change the android app icon in Android Studio.

Add Audio To Android App – Follow the steps to add audio to your android application.

Application Launcher Icon Size – Here, you can learn about different application launcher icon sizes in android studio.

Basic Activity In Android Studio – Here, you can learn how to create a basic activity in android studio.

Implement Abstract Method – Learn how to implement abstract methods with clicks or shortcuts in Android Studio.

This tutorial will show you how to quickly rename/change package names in Android Studio.

If you’ve finished developing your Android App and want to publish it on Playstore, you’ll need to generate a signed app in Android Studio. You need to generate a signed app in Android Studio to publish your app.

Have you ever published an Android app on Google Play? There’s no need to worry if you haven’t because this tutorial will show you step-by-step how to publish your first Android App.

To add animations to our applications, we sometimes have to make an anime folder in Android Studio to store animation files under the resource folder.

What’s Next Step In Android Studio Tutorial:

Learn how to design Android App UI

Learn Android Material Design

Learn Android Programming

Tutorial To Create Android App In Android Studio [Step by Step]

Related CTN News: