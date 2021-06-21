LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Areal Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of The Area

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Westmoreland County until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clairton PA, Donora PA, Mount Pleasant PA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uCIpNDzxDB — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 4:06 P.M.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Fayette districts until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clairton PA, Donora PA, Mount Pleasant PA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uCIpNDzxDB — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Due to the solid tempests, Allegheny County authorities are shutting the district pools at North Park, Settlers Cabin, Boyce Park and South Park.

Due to inclement weather, North Park pool, and Settlers Cabin, South, and Boyce Park wave pools are closed on Monday, June 21. Pools will reopen on Tuesday, June 22, weather and conditions permitting. Learn more about the Allegheny County pools here: https://t.co/s6NHhbjw1n pic.twitter.com/reyNabmGSc — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 4:04 p.m.: An Areal Flood Advisory has been given for parts of Allegheny County from the City of Pittsburgh toward the north. This implies heavy rains have fallen around here.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana provinces until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indiana PA, Blairsville PA, Homer City PA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fM7hG5LyCr — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:54 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Washington and Fayette areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington PA, Monessen PA, California PA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Wl08um4rwa — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:48 P.M.: Here are more harm reports from Allegheny County.

Pine: Trees and wires down blocking roadway – Poplar Ln at Warrendale Rd — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

Bellevue: Reports of sparking and explosions heard from utility substation – 600 block Forest Ave — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

Richland: Tree down blocking two lanes of travel – 4100 block Cledenning Rd — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:47 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland districts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Monroeville PA, Plum PA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/2nu9Y8sJPK — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: Allegheny County authorities are currently beginning to get harm reports in from the tempests.

Fox Chapel: Trees/wires down starting brush fire – 300 block Glen Laurel Ln — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

Frazer: Rte 28 SB at Pittsburgh Mills exit – single vehicle rollover w/unknown injuries; units on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

Allegheny County authorities report that live wires have been maneuvered somewhere near the tempests onto an involved vehicle in Frazer.

Frazer: SR 908 Extension – live wires down on occupied vehicle; multiple trees and wires down in area. Utility responding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:38 P.M.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana regions until 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indiana PA, Vandergrift PA, Orchard Hills PA until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/egwLyjC27e — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Allegheny County authorities are asking individuals to stay on the line with 911 to report storm harm. Most reports have rolled in from the northern piece of the region up until this point.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Allegheny County. Most calls so far have come from the extreme northern part of the county reporting trees and wires down. If calling 9-1-1, please remain on the line when in queue. Do not hang up and call back. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny and Washington areas until 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Upper Saint Clair PA, Washington PA, Canonsburg PA until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BoXuiwYfa4 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of the space including the City of Pittsburgh until 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Monroeville PA, Plum PA until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nYEad8LbVn — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:23 P.M.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong and Westmoreland areas until 3:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monroeville PA, Plum PA, Murrysville PA until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ogy2wzU67O — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3:15 P.M.: The Tornado Warning has been permitted to lapse. Solid tempests with successive lightning, high breezes, and heavy downpour are as yet traveling through.

UPDATE 3:08 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Washington, Beaver and Allegheny regions until 3:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Weirton WV, Steubenville OH, Toronto OH until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/P61IBZvpU2 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 3 P.M.: The Tornado Warning has been stretched out until 3:15 p.m. for parts of the space.

Tornado Warning including Bakerstown PA, Mars PA, Valencia PA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ViIXGzbhvA — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

UPDATE 2:52 P.M.: A Tornado Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny County, Beaver County and Butler County until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been given for the whole survey region.

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

Tornado Warning including Fernway PA, Fox Run PA, Seven Fields PA until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/968Kqpmha1 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 21, 2021

The regions incorporate Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

The watch is as a result until 8 p.m.

Be climate mindful Monday, as a couple of rounds of dissipated showers and tempests will create in the early evening and through the early evening hours.

It will be exceptionally warm and moist. This will fuel storms, and a couple could get serious.

Primary extreme climate dangers Monday will be solid harming twists more than 60 mph, substantial downpour that could prompt minor flooding, hail and a separated cyclone can’t be precluded.

Showers and mists will wait early Tuesday morning, however clearing is normal behind this framework later in the day. Cooler air will likewise move in. High temperatures will just arrive at the upper 60s Tuesday.

It will be agreeable and gentle Wednesday, and it will remain dry. There will be incredible climate for Thursday, with hotter temperatures. Highs will arrive at the low 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will be incredible for getting outside, simply make a point to snatch the sunscreen.

Disrupted climate will return this end of the week.

SOURCE : wpxi

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-news/