LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Areal Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of The Area
Published

2 mins ago

on

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Westmoreland County until 4:45 p.m.

UPDATE 4:06 P.M.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Fayette districts until 4:30 p.m.

 

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Due to the solid tempests, Allegheny County authorities are shutting the district pools at North Park, Settlers Cabin, Boyce Park and South Park.

UPDATE 4:04 p.m.: An Areal Flood Advisory has been given for parts of Allegheny County from the City of Pittsburgh toward the north. This implies heavy rains have fallen around here.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana provinces until 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE 3:54 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Washington and Fayette areas.

 

 

UPDATE 3:48 P.M.: Here are more harm reports from Allegheny County.

 

UPDATE 3:47 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland districts.

 

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: Allegheny County authorities are currently beginning to get harm reports in from the tempests.

 

Allegheny County authorities report that live wires have been maneuvered somewhere near the tempests onto an involved vehicle in Frazer.

 

UPDATE 3:38 P.M.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana regions until 4 p.m.

 

UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Allegheny County authorities are asking individuals to stay on the line with 911 to report storm harm. Most reports have rolled in from the northern piece of the region up until this point.

 

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny and Washington areas until 4:15 p.m.

 

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of the space including the City of Pittsburgh until 4 p.m.

 

UPDATE 3:23 P.M.: another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong and Westmoreland areas until 3:45 p.m.

 

UPDATE 3:15 P.M.: The Tornado Warning has been permitted to lapse. Solid tempests with successive lightning, high breezes, and heavy downpour are as yet traveling through.

UPDATE 3:08 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been given for parts of Washington, Beaver and Allegheny regions until 3:30 p.m.

 

UPDATE 3 P.M.: The Tornado Warning has been stretched out until 3:15 p.m. for parts of the space.

 

UPDATE 2:52 P.M.: A Tornado Warning has been given for parts of Allegheny County, Beaver County and Butler County until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been given for the whole survey region.

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

 

The regions incorporate Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

The watch is as a result until 8 p.m.

Be climate mindful Monday, as a couple of rounds of dissipated showers and tempests will create in the early evening and through the early evening hours.

It will be exceptionally warm and moist. This will fuel storms, and a couple could get serious.

Primary extreme climate dangers Monday will be solid harming twists more than 60 mph, substantial downpour that could prompt minor flooding, hail and a separated cyclone can’t be precluded.

Showers and mists will wait early Tuesday morning, however clearing is normal behind this framework later in the day. Cooler air will likewise move in. High temperatures will just arrive at the upper 60s Tuesday.

It will be agreeable and gentle Wednesday, and it will remain dry. There will be incredible climate for Thursday, with hotter temperatures. Highs will arrive at the low 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will be incredible for getting outside, simply make a point to snatch the sunscreen.

Disrupted climate will return this end of the week.

 

SOURCE : wpxi

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-news/

