Connect with us

News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Forecasts Significant Increase in Land and Building Tax Revenue
Advertisement

News

Karachi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Year, Temperatures To Soar Further

News

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

News Northern Thailand

2-Year-Old Kangaroo Escapes from Chiang Mai Zoo

News

Canada Increases Visas for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

News

Germany Removes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Military Personnel

News

FDA Doesn't Support Accelerated Approvals With Surrogate Markers: Report

News

ExxonMobil Board Members Were Elected After a Climate Change Protest

News

Increasing Inflation Leads To a Two-Year High In German Consumer Confidence

News

Kylie Kelce Apologizes After Video Shows Jason Kelce Yelling At Her

News

Donald Trump Compares Himself To Mother Teresa During a Hush-Money Trial

News

Pakistani Government Plans New Legislation to Tackle Digital Rights and Fake News

News

Pakistan Set to Launch 2nd Communication Satellite "PAKSAT MM1"Into Space

News

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra To Be Indicted For Insulting Monarchy

News

Delhi Records Highest Temperature of 50.5°C Amid Severe Heatwave and Water Shortages

News

WhatsApp Boss Refutes Elon Musk's Claims of Nightly Data Export

News

Measles Cases Rise Across Europe, WHO and UNICEF issue Warning

News

Cyclone Remal: Quickest-Forming, Longest-Lasting Storm Hits Bangladesh and India

News Regional News

Thailand Woos Foreigners With New Visa Incentives

News

The Impact of Climate Change: 26 More Days of Extreme Heat Annually

News

Thailand’s Finance Ministry Forecasts Significant Increase in Land and Building Tax Revenue

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Thailand Land and Building

(CTN News) – The Finance Ministry of Thailand is predicting a significant increase in revenue from the land and building tax, expecting to reach 43 billion baht by the end of this year.

This projection marks an increase of 8 billion baht compared to the previous year, largely due to the discontinuation of tax discounts that were previously implemented.

Lavaron Sangsnit, the Finance Permanent Secretary, delivered these remarks during a property seminar held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the tax’s implementation.

He disclosed that the ministry is currently reviewing the tax law for potential amendments, with a decision expected by year’s end.

The land and building tax law, which had been under discussion for over two decades before its enactment in 2019, saw its first collection in 2020. Initially, the government reduced the tax burden by 90% until 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic.

However, in 2022, the full rate as specified by law was implemented. Last year, the government provided a 15% reduction to alleviate economic hardships.

With the removal of these tax reduction measures, Lavaron Sangsnit anticipates that revenue will increase from 35 billion baht last year to 43 billion baht this year. He also highlighted the growth in the number of taxpayers, rising from 7 million in the first year to 16 million by 2022.

Finance Ministry1 1

Thailand’s Future Growth and Initiatives

According to Sangsnit, the revenue from this tax is expected to continue increasing steadily, supported by the appreciation of the tax base, which includes the value of land and buildings.

Local Administration and Survey Initiatives

In terms of local administration, Sangsnit emphasized that local governments and administrative organizations must conduct comprehensive surveys of land usage, as different types of land usage incur different tax rates.

  • Bangkok has completed 99.4% of its land usage assessments, covering 2.1 million plots of land, 2.2 million houses, and 1 million condominium units.

Government Initiatives and Economic Impact

Sangsnit also highlighted the government’s initiatives to stimulate the real estate sector, which have contributed to the clearing of housing stock and supported economic growth of 1.5% in the first quarter of this year.

Future Economic Outlook

Looking ahead, Sangsnit expressed optimism that the government’s delayed budget disbursements and other planned measures would help to stimulate the economy for the remainder of the year.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies