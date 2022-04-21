29 C
Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers for April 20, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers for April 20, 2022

(CTN News) – South Africa’s Lotto Plus and Lotto are popular lottery games. Check the winning lottery numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. This lottery is extremely popular in South Africa.

There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. Each of these lotteries occurs every Wednesday and Saturday.

Must Read: EuroMillions Results and Winning Numbers For Friday’s April 15, 2022

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for April 20, 2022

On March 19, at 8:56 p.m. SAST, the last lotto results and winning numbers were announced. The previous drawings of Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 occurred on April 16, 2022.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

As mentioned previously, the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries were drawn on April 16, 2022. The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 14, 25, 30, 43, and 49. Bonus winning number was 22. The winning Lotto Plus 1 number were 25, 31, 35, 41, 46, 47 and the bonus number was 27. Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 05, 07, 10, 31, 40, 47, and the bonus number was 41.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

  • It’s easy to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2.
  • Pick six numbers on your lottery slip from 1 to 52 as your first step.
  • Next, pay and collect your receipt after selecting your numbers.
  • There is no limit on the number of boards you can order.
  • If you intend to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus1 on your bet slip. The same goes for Lotto Plus 2.
  • To play Lotto Plus 2, you must have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.
  • A multi-draw option is also available, allowing you to play with the same number over multiple draws.
  • A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 slip costs R2.50, while a single Lotto Plus 2 slip costs the same.

