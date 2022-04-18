25.9 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsTrending News

3 People Injured in Riots in Sweden After Quran Burnings

By Arsi Mughal
0
4
3 People Injured in Riots in Sweden After Quran Burnings
3 People Injured in Riots in Sweden After Quran Burnings

Must read

(CTN News) – During clashes between police and protesters following the Quran burnings that sparked riots in several Sweden towns over the Easter weekend, three people in Norrköping were hit by police bullets and required medical attention.

Against planned right-wing extremist demonstrations, counter-protesters attacked police. Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s prime minister, condemned the violence.

Riots erupt in Sweden over rallies by an anti-Islam group

Three people were injured by ricochets and are now receiving treatment in hospitals,” police said in an online statement. All three have been arrested on suspicion of a crime, they added, adding none of the injuries were life-threatening.

During rioting in Norrköping on Sunday, police passed through a barricade to gain entry into a shopping center.

There were no reports of violence in Norrköping on Sunday evening.

Several police officers have been injured and multiple vehicles have been torched during the past few days’ clashes between the police and protesters.

After Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, organized a demonstration on Thursday, violence broke out.

Paludan, whose demonstrations were allowed in Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for burning Qurans.

Related CTN News:

Russia Targets Ukrainian Military With Cruise Missile ‘Onyx’ Post Belgorod Attack
Over 100 Injured, 50 Killed In Kramatorsk Attack, Donetsk Authorities Claims
Zelenskyy Appeal To Germany For Weapon Supplies
Previous articleHeardle Answer Today – Today’s #52 Daily Song April 18, 2022
Next article6 Real Ways to Make Money Online, Offline and at Home in 2022

More News

Load more

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks