Twitter User Asks Elon Musk to Buy WHO, Billionaire Evades With Priceless PJ

(CTN News) – Especially after his $43 billion bid to buy 100% of Twitter, Elon Musk has been in the headlines for quite some time. The world’s richest man is currently trying to take the microblogging site private as he believes it violates the principles of free speech. Fans of his are asking for bigger things this time, such as acquiring international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Which ‘WHO’ should Elon Musk buy?

A Twitter user recently asked Elon Musk to buy WHO, claiming it is currently controlled by Microsoft founder Bill Gates. “Hey @elonmusk, can you also buy the WHO? It is currently owned by Bill Gates (sic).” asked the user. Elon Musk dodged the request by posting a YouTube link to the song ‘Pinball Wizard’ by rock band The Who with the caption, “I love Pinball Wizard! (sic)”.

Featuring four principal members, the English band ‘The Who’ saw its prime years starting from the mid-1960s and 70s. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have kept The Who alive by performing from time to time.

The Who has sold over 100 million records globally and has worked with major labels including Warner Bros., Universal Republic, and the century-old Brunswick Records label. On April 15, the band performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

This request prompted a barrage of reactions from Twitteratis, who claimed WHO would be ‘spared from politics’ and more about health.

The Tesla CEO’s fans now joke about Elon Musk acquiring Facebook after he announced his plans to acquire Twitter last week. Business magnate said Facebook gives him the jitters. Elon Musk owns a 9.1% stake in the company, which he bought for $3 billion earlier this month. A Twitter lover, the billionaire recently warned Twitter’s board that its members would receive no salary if he succeeded in buying the social media site. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has been stalled after its board implemented a ‘Poison Pill’ defense. Corporate boards use this tactic to create so many shares that a takeover becomes prohibitively expensive.

