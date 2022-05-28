Zelensky Promises Donbas Will Be ‘Ukrainian Again,’ As Russian Forces Continue To Make Gains

(CTN News) – As Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in the southeastern region of Ukraine, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that Donbas will become “Ukrainian again.”.

During his nightly address on Friday evening, Zelensky called the current situation in Donbas a “very difficult one,” referring to the Russian increase in firepower and manpower in the region at the moment.

Zelensky stated, “We must increase our defense, increase our resistance, and Donbas will be Ukrainian again. Even if Russia brings all suffering to Donbas, we will rebuild every town, every community there. There is no other option.”

According to a Defense Department press briefing Friday, Russia continues to make “incremental gains” in Donbas.

In the face of the Russian offensive, Ukraine continues to call on international partners, including the United Kingdom, to provide it with multiple launch rocket systems.

John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary and spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense acknowledged Ukraine’s request during Friday’s press briefing, but added that “decisions have not yet been made.”