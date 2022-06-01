Biden Announces U.S. Will Provide New Rockets And Munitions For Ukraine

(CTN News) – According to US President Joe Biden, the United States is providing advanced rocket systems to Ukraine as its war with Russia continues.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Biden wrote that the US goal in Ukraine is “to see a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine that can defend itself against further aggression.”

A new shipment of arms will allow them to “hit key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine with greater precision.”

US Vice President Joe Biden sought to clarify the US objectives in Ukraine and stressed that the US was not seeking a direct confrontation with Russia.

Despite my disagreement with Mr. Putin and finding his actions to be outrageous, we will not seek his ouster in Moscow,” Biden said two months after declaring in Warsaw that Putin “cannot remain in power.”

If the United States or our allies are not attacked, we will not engage in direct military action in Ukraine or attack Russian forces, he wrote.

According to him, the US is not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We do not want the war to be prolonged just to hurt Russia.

“At present, we see no indication that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” Biden said. However, Russia’s occasional use of the nuclear saber is dangerous and extremely irresponsible.

“Any use of nuclear weapons in this conflict, on any scale, would be completely unacceptable to us as well as the rest of the world, and would result in severe consequences,” Biden wrote.

