Biden Administration Announced New $325 Million Military Assistance Package For Ukraine

(CTN NEWS) – Following the launch of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the US will provide $325 million worth of additional security assistance to Ukraine, including air defence systems, HIMARS ammunition, and armoured vehicles, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

“I am approving our 40th drawdown, which will deliver $325 million in guns and equipment from the United States to Ukraine.

Military Assistance Package For Ukraine

In order to strengthen Ukraine’s forces on the battlefield, this security assistance package includes critical air defence capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armoured vehicles, and other equipment, according to a statement from Blinken.

The destruction of the Leopard-2 and Bradley IFVs in Ukraine occurs as Kyiv’s eagerly awaited counteroffensive gets underway.

With soldiers advancing across the battlefield on numerous fronts with the assistance of Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) and Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) given by NATO.

On June 9, more images shared on social media showed the Ukrainian army’s continued losses of Western equipment.

Another abandoned Leopard 2A6 tank and Bradley IFV with the bodies of aandoned Ukrainian soldiers could be seen in a collection of photographs released by an internet war tracking group.

In the meantime, an unconfirmed video making the rounds on social media showed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter firing ATGMs on what appeared to be a Bradley IFV.

EurAsian Times is unable to independently confirm the video’s legitimacy.

Following the documentation of the first wrecked Bradley IFV, a flurry of video evidence of numerous additional Bradley vehicles has spread over social media.

When taking into consideration visually verifiable losses during Ukraine’s counteroffensive, pro-Ukraine social media accounts and military observers emphasised that Ukraine still has 98% of all modern NATO tanks and modern NATO IFVs delivered.

The amount of tanks and IFV losses may change as the counteroffensive develops. The number of Ukrainian losses has been estimated substantially higher by pro-Russian military observers.

The precise number of vehicles lost during the Zaporizhzia counteroffensive cannot be determined.

Stiff Russian Resistance

Ukrainian reports claim that after the military launched its long-awaited counteroffensive, there was severe combat on the front lines.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are “very tough battles” occurring in the eastern Donetsk region, “but there is a result.”

He also lauded the military’s activities in Bakhmut, Ukraine. . “Good work. Step by step,”He said.

Although Ukraine has previously cautioned that the offensive would not begin with a single action, no official announcement regarding the counteroffensive has yet been made.

Four military personnel did, however, tell The Washington Post that this week, Ukrainian forces upped their strikes in the southeast.

The offensive, which might run for several months, will assess the success of a US strategy to provide Ukrainian forces with ever-more-advanced weapons and training.

According to reports from the ground, the battle between the two groups is intensifying.

The Ukrainian mechanised brigades are ratcheting up their assaults on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia after both sides suffered considerable losses over the previous five days.

They appear to be encountering strong Russian resistance, though.

The Institute for the Study of War stated in its daily update that “Ukrainian forces launched a limited but significant attack in the western Zaporizhzhia region on the night of June 7 to 8.”

Russian soldiers apparently reclaimed their original positions by June 8 after defending against this offensive in a doctrinally sound manner.

A geolocated video suggested that Ukrainian forces most likely broke through a first line of defence between Robotyne and Verbove, around 15 kilometers southeast of the significant town of Orikhiv, according to the Washington-based research tank.

#Ukraine: For the first time, a Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tank was destroyed by the Russian army during the recent Ukrainian attack near Novopokrovka, #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/AwBWbId9sw — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) June 8, 2023

However, it appears that Russian forces have compelled Ukrainian forces to turn back and retake their initial positions.

Velyka Novosilka, which straddles the boundary between the districts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, is reportedly the scene of intense fighting.

By coincidence, this is the same area where Ukraine just lost its Bradley IFVs and Leopard-2 tanks.

