Connect with us

News

FDA Warns of Impella Heart Pump Risks: 49 Deaths, 129 Injuries Reported
Advertisement

News

Personal Information Of 73 Million AT&T Accounts Leaked Online

News

Thailand Promotes Music, Sports, and Festivals to Boost Tourism

News

Thai Ministry of Culture Unveils Plans for 2024 Songkran Festival, Embracing UNESCO Heritage Status

News

Thai Parliament Votes to Study Legalization of Casinos in Entertainment Complexes

News

Bank of England Probes Impact of Private Equity Slowdown on UK Businesses

News

Thailand's Defence Minister Explores Arms Industry Cooperation with South Korea

News

Inflation In The US Slows Down; Consumer Spending Increases

News

Maersk's Growth And Evolution As a Shipping Empire

News

Thailand Economy Update: Tourism Boosts Growth Despite Export Decline in February

News

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran

News

India's Forex Reserves Reach Record High of $642.631 Billion, RBI Data Shows

News

Check Out The New Gulfstream G700 That Just Received FAA Approval

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai to Crackdown on Public Drinking During Songkran

Crime News

Police Take Down Scam Gang in Southern Thailand, 55 Chinese Nationals Arrested

News

Opportunities Abound: Saudi Arabia's Recruitment Drive for the 2024 Hajj Season

News

Elon Musk’s Grok: Understanding its Functionality, Capabilities, and How To Access

News

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed

News

BlueFire Wilderness Therapy Reviews: Everything You Need to Know

News

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

News

FDA Warns of Impella Heart Pump Risks: 49 Deaths, 129 Injuries Reported

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

FDA Warns of Impella Heart Pump Risks 49 Deaths, 129 Injuries Reported

(CTN News) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a high-level notice on a cardiac pump that has been related to 49 deaths and 129 injuries.

The Impella left-sided pumps provide temporary heart assistance to patients undergoing high-risk surgeries or recovering from a major heart attack.

However, the regulator warned that if used incorrectly, it might pierce a wall in the heart’s left ventricle.

Abiomed, the device’s manufacturer, has updated the pump’s instructions.

According to a statement on the FDA’s website on March 21, the move is the “most serious type of recall” since the equipment poses a risk of serious injury or death if used incorrectly.

screen shot 2024 03 21 at 10.01.57 am

The FDA cautioned that using damaged pumps could result in serious health implications such as “hypertension, lack of blood flow, and death”.

However, it clarified that the recall was a remedy, not a product removal and that the gadget would remain on the market.

According to the government, the notification covers 66,390 devices supplied in the United States over two years beginning on October 10, 2021.

The device received FDA approval in 2008.

The pump has a catheter with a small hook at the end that is threaded through the blood vessels and into the left ventricle, a critical chamber in the heart that pumps oxygenated blood throughout the body.

A representative for Johnson & Johnson, which acquired Abiomed in 2022, told Reuters that “this notification is not a device removal, and Impella heart pumps remain on the market and available for patients.”

240116185604 fda sign 011624 scaled

According to the regulator, Abiomed originally revealed the risk of cardiac perforation during pump implantation in a technical bulletin published in October 2021 but did not notify the FDA at the time.

The government investigated the firm’s Massachusetts location in early 2023 and sent a warning letter to Abiomed in September, criticizing, among other things, its failure to notify the FDA of the danger of heart perforation.

The warning letter prompted Abiomed to issue an “Urgent Medical Device Correction letter” late last year, according to the FDA. This letter included revised instructions for properly utilizing the heart pump, such as how to position the pump’s catheter or employ imaging when turning it during procedures.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies