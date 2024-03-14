Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

(CTN News) – The Israeli-occupied West Bank has been evacuated by an international non-profit organization after 68 children without parental care were evacuated from Rafah, in southern Gaza.

As a result of the assistance of the German embassy, the German organisation SOS Children’s Villages International evacuated the children, staff and their families, and they arrived in Bethlehem on Monday.

It is estimated that the children are ages 2 to 14, and the children were moved with their legal guardians’ consent in a statement from SOS. “The successful evacuation has given hope to the children.”

Meanwhile, Angela Maria Rosales, chief program officer at SOS Children’s Villages International, said that her concern remains with all the children that are still in danger in Gaza, even after all these years.

As a result of the increasingly dangerous conditions in the city, the charity had to move its facility from Rafah, where it was caring for orphans who were orphaned before the war.

More than a million Palestinians are currently sheltering in Rafah, which, in addition to being subjected to Israeli airstrikes, is facing dire shortages of food, water, and shelter due to the recent war. As per UNICEF, Rafah has approximately 600,000 children living in temporary tents, with many of them living in squalid conditions.

It has been reported by the United Nations that the transfer was approved by the Israeli authorities, a decision that has sparked anger among hardliners within the Israeli government as a result.

Despite the fact that the transfer has been considered a fake ‘humane measure,’ the far-right minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, says the citizens of Israel continue to pay the price as a result of the transfer.

Moreover, Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, made a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking who gave the “immoral order” for holding Israeli children hostage while the government continues to hold them hostage.

There has been no response from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the transfer of power.

