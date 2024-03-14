Connect with us

News

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated
Advertisement

News

Trump Slightly Ahead Of Biden, But Voters Love The Economy, Poll Shows

News

OPEC Is Encouraged By The IEA's Commentary On Oil Security

News

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

News

US House Approves Bill that would ban TikTok Nationwide: What's Next in Senate?

News World News

Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot

News Regional News

Songkran Water-Splashing Activities Ordered Alcohol Free

News News Asia

Japan's Space One Kairos Rocket Explodes Seconds After Liftoff

News Trending News World News

Boeing 737 MAX Fails FAA Audit, Whistleblower Found Dead

News World News

Andrew Tate Re-Arrested in Romania as Alleged Witch Hunt Continues

News Southern Thailand

US Teenager Facing Prosecution in Thailand for Alleged Zoophilia

News

Southwest Airlines Cuts Capacity And Rethinks 2024 Financial Outlook

News

IBM Is Cutting Jobs In Its Marketing And Communications Departments

News

OPEC Maintains Demand Forecasts, Lifting Oil Prices Slightly

News

Following Inflation Data, Gold Is Under Pressure From Fed Rate Cut Doubts

News

Congress Hears Robert Hur's Defense Of Biden's Classified Documents Probe

News

GLO Launches Digital Lottery Ticket Sales March 17th in Thailand

News

Andrew Tate Detained in Romania Over UK Sex Offense Charges

News

10 Best Tech Blogs to Follow in 2024

News Regional News

Thailand to Fine and Imprison Providers of "Mule" Bank Accounts

News

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

(CTN News) – The Israeli-occupied West Bank has been evacuated by an international non-profit organization after 68 children without parental care were evacuated from Rafah, in southern Gaza.

As a result of the assistance of the German embassy, the German organisation SOS Children’s Villages International evacuated the children, staff and their families, and they arrived in Bethlehem on Monday.

It is estimated that the children are ages 2 to 14, and the children were moved with their legal guardians’ consent in a statement from SOS. “The successful evacuation has given hope to the children.”

Meanwhile, Angela Maria Rosales, chief program officer at SOS Children’s Villages International, said that her concern remains with all the children that are still in danger in Gaza, even after all these years.

As a result of the increasingly dangerous conditions in the city, the charity had to move its facility from Rafah, where it was caring for orphans who were orphaned before the war.

More than a million Palestinians are currently sheltering in Rafah, which, in addition to being subjected to Israeli airstrikes, is facing dire shortages of food, water, and shelter due to the recent war. As per UNICEF, Rafah has approximately 600,000 children living in temporary tents, with many of them living in squalid conditions.

It has been reported by the United Nations that the transfer was approved by the Israeli authorities, a decision that has sparked anger among hardliners within the Israeli government as a result.

Despite the fact that the transfer has been considered a fake ‘humane measure,’ the far-right minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, says the citizens of Israel continue to pay the price as a result of the transfer.

Moreover, Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, made a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking who gave the “immoral order” for holding Israeli children hostage while the government continues to hold them hostage.

There has been no response from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the transfer of power.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Slightly Ahead Of Biden, But Voters Love The Economy, Poll Shows

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

US House Approves Bill that would ban TikTok Nationwide: What’s Next in Senate?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies