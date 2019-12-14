Tourism Authority of Thailand to Launch the Home Lodge Project

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held a press conference at the Lanna Rice Barn in Chiang Mai to launch the home lodge project. The home lodge project is to support and develop local communities to accommodate travelers.

The project helps foreign visitors to stay and feel the community-based ways of life of the locals.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said his agency plans to promote some 1,500 “home lodge” places in all regions.

An estimated 10,000 foreign visitors, particularly including free, independent travelers, are expected on yearly basis. They can check in at “home lodge” places where they can view and learn the locals’ ways of life. Including art and culture and buy indigenous-manufactured goods, Phipat said.

Authorities will see to it that all the “home lodge” places will be convenient, clean and safe for visitors. And above all environmentally friendly, he said.

The “home lodge” places are also located in neighborhood communities of the so-called secondary tourist towns. Rather than urban or business areas nationwide, according to the tourism minister.

He said the “home lodge” service could help increase the tourism-related incomes and stimulate the local economy.