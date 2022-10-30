Thailand Welcome Over 7 Million Foreign Tourists

(CTN News) – Another significant milestone has been reached in Thai tourism. As of October 26, the kingdom has received 7,349,843 foreign visitors, breaking the 7 million barriers.

It has brought the nation closer to the 7–10 million tourists target established by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for 2022. In a recent news release, the TAT said more than 7 million visitors had come since January 1.

Thailand’s three major international airport hubs and two border crossing locations were among the top five ports of entry.

Suvarnabhumi Airport welcomed the most travellers, nearly four times as many as Phuket International Airport, the second busiest port of entry.

Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok’s secondary airport, saw fewer passengers than Phuket.

About 80% more visitors arrived by land at the Malaysian border gate of Sadao than arrived by air at Don Mueang. According to Thai Business News, about half that number of foreign visitors entered Thailand via the Nong Khai Border Checkpoint on the Laos border.

Since removing all remaining limitations on foreign travel, Thailand has seen more visitors.

NAME LOCATION LAND OR AIR # OF TOURISTS Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok Airport 3,891,196 Phuket International Airport Phuket Airport 958,027 Don Mueang International Airport Bangkok Airport 564,008 Sadao Border Checkpoint Malaysia Border Land Checkpoint 451,578 Nong Khai Border Checkpoint Laos Border Land Checkpoint 225,859

Tourists no longer need to take any Covid-19 tests before arrival or even provide documentation of vaccinations, and the infamous Thai Pass is long gone.

Authorities increased the initial stay for visitors from 30 days to 45 days for those visiting between October 1 and March 31 of the following year to boost tourism.

The first stamp for foreign visitors who qualify for a visa on arrival will now be for a 30-day period instead of 15 days.

LAND CROSSINGS AND AIR FLIGHTS

Returning international aircraft routes are bringing back an increasing number of holidaymakers. Thai Airways, undergoing a reorganization, has announced flights to 34 nations in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Some of the busier routes have even seen an increase in flight frequency. To help Thai attract more visitors, other airlines are expanding their overseas flights.

Malaysia continues to dominate the international tourist figures via land. 1,246,242 Malaysian tourists have come this year because fast getaways are just a short border hop away.

That represents 16.95% of all foreign visitors from throughout the globe. 661,751 tourists from India made up around 9% of all visits to Thailand.

Lao PDR (538,789, or 7.33%), Cambodia (373,811, or 5%), and Singapore (365,593, or 4.97%) round out the top five source markets for visitors entering Thailand. Land crossings have been common.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Further, With various upcoming holidays, events, and international gatherings, Thailand intends to increase its visitor numbers even further.

Thailand will host APEC and all its sessions from November 14 to 19, which falls within the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

The Bangkok Art Biennale is open to the public from today until February 23. The Loy Krathong holiday and the Yi Peng lantern festival will be observed nationally at the beginning of the next month.

