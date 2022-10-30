How to World of Warcraft Download on Windows 10 – Latest version

How to World of Warcraft Download on Windows 10

Common Problems

I can’t find where to download WoW

I bought the game but I don’t see the install option

I own the game but the app is telling me that I need to buy it

I have installed WoW but I want to play WoW Classic instead

Modern World of Warcraft adds, WoW Classic World of Warcraft, the world of warcraft mobile, and Burning Crusade Classic are all installed through the Battle.net desktop app.

Launch the Battle.net desktop app Click the new world of warcraft expansion icon at the top. If the icon is missing, click on All Games and select the game from the list On top of the Install button, confirm which Game Version you want to install: Modern WoW, WoW Classic, or Burning Crusade Classic Click Install

Each game version must be installed separately. Each game version has different minimum system requirements.

THE APP ASKS ME TO INSTALL IT AGAIN

If the Battle.net app shows the Install button but you have already installed the game before, you don’t have to reinstall it. Click on Locate the game below the Install button to select the folder where you installed the game. Once you selected the correct folder, the Install button will become the Play button.

THE APP ASKS ME TO SUBSCRIBE

Modern WoW is free to download and play until level 20. If you want to install and play WoW Classic or Burning Crusade Classic, you are required to have game time or a subscription.

If you already purchased game time or a subscription, make sure you are logged in with the correct Battle.net account email. In addition:

If you made your purchase on the Battle.net Shop, log in to your Transaction History and check that your order status is Complete

If you made your purchase at a third-party retailer, make sure you redeem your game code on your Battle.net account

THE APP DOESN’T DOWNLOAD OR UPDATE THE GAME

If you experience issues while downloading or installing the game through the Battle.net App, visit our Installation Troubleshooting article.

