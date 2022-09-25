Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket Welcomes 4 Million Tourists in 8 Months So Far
Advertisement

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand Extends Visitors Visa Stay Times an Extra 15 Days

Tourism

Tourism Increases 700 Percent in Northern Thailand's Chiang Mai Province

Tourism

More Than 5 Million Foreign Tourists Arrived in Thailand in 9 Months

Tourism

Thailand to Construct Another Bridge to Malaysia to Boost Tourism And Trade Ties

Tourism

Thailand Is Best Destination For The Indian Marriages

Tourism

10 Adventures to Not Miss While in Thailand

Tourism

Will Thailand's 10-Year Digital Nomad Visa Help its Economy?

Tourism

Post Covid-19 Travellers Flocking to Private Cabin Cafe in Lalitpur

News Tourism

PHL & Thailand Agree to Update Tourism Promotion Deal

News Tourism

Thailand to Increase Visa Stays Up to 45 Days Until March 2023

Tourism

5 Tips for First-Time Travelers to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tourism

7 Reasons Why Thailand is a Travel Writers Destination

Tourism

The Best Hiking Trails in Thailand for 2022

Tourism

6 Top Reasons Why You Should Visit Bangkok

Tourism

4 Reasons Why Thailand is Ideal For a Romantic Vacation

Tourism

Pai Thailand, A Paradise in the Northern Hills

Tourism

Top Underrated Places in Thailand to Visit in 2022

Southern Thailand Tourism

Full Moon Party In Koh Phangan Tonight, Bangkok Airways Flights Full

Tourism

Laos' City Is A Surprise Hit With Thai Tourists

Tourism

Phuket Welcomes 4 Million Tourists in 8 Months So Far

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Phuket Welcomes 4 Million Tourists in 8 Months So Far

(CTN News) So far in 2022, Phuket has welcomed four million domestic and international visitors, contributing 66 billion baht to the economy.

Indians (120,000 visitors from May – September) and Australians (around 60,000 visitors between May – September) are among the top holidaymakers in Phuket.

While 3000 – 5000 tourists arrive in Phuket every day, international arrivals are still 40 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels. According to the governor, domestic tourism in Phuket has recovered to 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

As Thailand’s High Season approaches, Phuket’s tourism industry can only look forward to growth.

A vegetarian festival called the Nine Emperor Gods Festival will kick off the celebrations.

September 25 – October 4 is the date of the Taoist festival, which combines self-mortification with vegan food.

aerial scenic view beautiful andaman sea 3 bays karon viewpoint phuket thailand 1

‘Masongs’ (human vessels for Taoist gods) pierced their cheeks with sharp objects, paired with delicious food, drawing tourists to Phuket year after year.

From October 1, tourists can enter Thailand for longer with a 30-day visa on arrival and a 45-day visa exemption.

Tourists will be attracted to Thailand by the extension, especially to Phuket, which remains one of the most popular destinations among foreigners.

As a result of the pandemic, Phuket is still missing revenue from Russian tourists, who became the island’s second biggest source market.

In October 2022, Aeroflot plans to resume direct flights between Russia and Phuket.

Russians will also be flown into Thailand via chartered flights three times a week during High Season.

Post-pandemic, improved connectivity between Thailand and Russia could work wonders for Phuket’s tourism industry.

Related CTN News:

USD to PKR: Pakistani Rupee to Crash further to 275 Per Dollar

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

Lulo Rose: A Largest Pink Diamond In 300 Years Found In Angola
Related Topics:
Continue Reading