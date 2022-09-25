Phuket Welcomes 4 Million Tourists in 8 Months So Far

(CTN News) – So far in 2022, Phuket has welcomed four million domestic and international visitors, contributing 66 billion baht to the economy.

Indians (120,000 visitors from May – September) and Australians (around 60,000 visitors between May – September) are among the top holidaymakers in Phuket.

While 3000 – 5000 tourists arrive in Phuket every day, international arrivals are still 40 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels. According to the governor, domestic tourism in Phuket has recovered to 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

As Thailand’s High Season approaches, Phuket’s tourism industry can only look forward to growth.

A vegetarian festival called the Nine Emperor Gods Festival will kick off the celebrations.

September 25 – October 4 is the date of the Taoist festival, which combines self-mortification with vegan food.

‘Masongs’ (human vessels for Taoist gods) pierced their cheeks with sharp objects, paired with delicious food, drawing tourists to Phuket year after year.

From October 1, tourists can enter Thailand for longer with a 30-day visa on arrival and a 45-day visa exemption.

Tourists will be attracted to Thailand by the extension, especially to Phuket, which remains one of the most popular destinations among foreigners.

As a result of the pandemic, Phuket is still missing revenue from Russian tourists, who became the island’s second biggest source market.

In October 2022, Aeroflot plans to resume direct flights between Russia and Phuket.

Russians will also be flown into Thailand via chartered flights three times a week during High Season.

Post-pandemic, improved connectivity between Thailand and Russia could work wonders for Phuket’s tourism industry.

Related CTN News:

USD to PKR: Pakistani Rupee to Crash further to 275 Per Dollar

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents