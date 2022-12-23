Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Thailand

Thailand has long been a tourism hotspot, with thousands of visitors each year looking to embrace the country’s diverse culture, hospitality, and breathtaking views. Suppose you are one of the fortunate to travel soon to this amazing country. In that case, you will enjoy beautiful tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins, and ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha.

Thailand is located in Southeast Asia, in the heart of the Indochinese Peninsula. Situated entirely within the tropics, Thailand includes diverse ecosystems, such as the mountainous, forested areas of the northern frontier, the rich rice fields of the central plains, the vast plateau of the northeast, and the hilly coasts along the narrow southern peninsula.

Therefore, Thailand is a country with something for every type of traveler, and the best part is that it is also budget-friendly. If you want to experience its rich history, diverse culture, fantastic food scene, and nightlife, the excellent news is that you can do it on a backpacker’s budget.

With so many exciting things that it offers, you may wonder which are the best places to visit in Thailand. Stay with us while we walk you through the most amazing places to visit in this one-of-a-kind country.

1. Bangkok

If you want to experience a cosmopolitan feel and vibrant life, the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, is the place for you. The city offers modern sights like the Jim Thompson House and ancient attractions, including Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and the Grand Palace. You can cruise on the many canals networking throughout the neighborhoods or the wonderful Chao Phraya River.

While you can quickly lose the sense of time, gazing at the majestic skyscrapers, the city’s heart is on the water. For those seeking the best shopping places, Bangkok is home to many shopping centers, including the luxurious Siam Paragon and many traditional floating markets. For a unique experience, you should visit Chatuchak Market. It is one of the largest outdoor markets around the world, a labyrinth of more than 8000 stalls.

Don’t miss out on the city’s night skyline at one of the many rooftop bars available.

Another place of interest is Lumpini Park, located in the city’s heart. It is a green oasis in the concrete jungle. With so many exciting things to do, you will always have something to do there.

2. Chiang Mai

In Chiang Mai, located in the northern part of Thailand, you will experience a different side of the country. Surrounded by foggy, jungly mountains, it is a city of ancient constructions, jaw-dropping tropical rainforests, and hiking trails. An excellent way to see the wild side of Chiang Mai is to head out to Doi Inthanon National Park, which is part of the Himalayan mountain range.

Venture outside the city to Doi Suthep temple for sweeping views of the city below. Just outside of the city, you’ll also find many hill tribes, including the Meo Hill tribe and the Karen tribe.

While in Chiang Mai, don’t miss out on the night markets. Chiang Mai Night Bazaar is one of Thailand’s oldest and most well-known night bazaars. And no matter what, leave time for a visit to Elephant Nature Park for some relaxation with Thailand’s friendly giants.

3. Phuket

Phuket is the largest island in Thailand and the most popular among travelers. The island lures visitors with its quiet scenery, crystal-clear waters, luxurious resorts, and high-end cuisine. Also, another thing that draws visitors to Phuket is the low travel costs, including everything from food to hotels.

If you want to connect with your spiritual side, you can visit Nakkerd Hill, where the 147-feet-tall Big Buddha overlooks the island. To experience the local culture and find cheaper lodging options, head to Phuket Old Town. Also, the island is the best place to swim, snorkel, or scuba dive.

4. Trang

Trang’s secluded beaches and striking islands have become popular destinations for travelers. The stunning surrounding landscapes contrast beautifully with the beaches’ white sand and crystal clear waters. Best experiences you may enjoy include snorkeling around Ko Kradan, swimming in a hidden beach cave on Ko Muk, and strolling along the Thung Khai Botanical Garden. To immerse yourself in Thai culture, head to one of the Trangs’ teen districts.

5. Ayutthaya

For history enthusiasts, the ancient city of Ayutthaya is the go-to place; once the thriving capital of Siam ( the historical name of Thailand ) is now a UNESCO World Heritage-listed city.

Today, the ruins of the old town can be toured while walking the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO site. You can visit many monasteries, temples, statues, and archaeological sites. After you immerse yourself in Ayutthaya history, you can shop for souvenirs or grab a bite at Ayothaya Floating Market.

6. Koh Samui

If you want to experience ‘’a heaven on Earth’’ kind of feeling, then you shouldn’t miss a trip to Koh Samui. Home to the best palm-fringed beaches in Thailand and plenty of luxurious resorts, Koh Samui, has much more to offer than a sunbathing paradise. One of Thailand’s most famous holiday spots encompasses idyllic rainforests, postcard-worthy beaches, and breathtaking sunsets.

You can unwind, relax at the many spas available, and discover the numerous temples, including the famous Wat Phra Yai. If you want to experience the area’s wilderness, visit Ang Thong National Marine Park, a protected region home to many exotic animal species and a perfect destination for hiking through the wild Thai jungle.

7. Phang Nga Bay

This Thailand paradise is located between Malay Peninsula’s mainland and Phuket. Spectacular views surround the area, inviting visitors to explore further. You will discover indigenous wildlife, pristine rivers, and some of the most intriguing caves.

Phang Nga is an iconic place for movie buffs around the world. The limestone cliffs, numerous caves, and archaeological sites were the scene for famous movies like James Bond – The Man with the Golden Gun and Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith.

There is an unlimited amount of activities to keep visitors busy while staying near Phang Nga Bay. In addition to the numerous water activities ranging from simple fishing to snorkeling and rock climbing, one can find many restaurants featuring local cuisine, unique shopping experiences, and Phang Nga resorts ready to spoil their guests.

8. Mu Ko Similan National Park

Mu Koh Similan National Park was established in 1982 and is located along the western coastline of the Andaman Sea in the Indian Ocean, about 100 km northwest of Phuket. Water lovers can spend hours admiring the park’s coral reefs and marine life.

You can spot there various species of sharks and sea turtles. Also, you can soak up the sun on the Similan Islands’ pristine stretches of white sand. The only disadvantage is that the park closes annually during the monsoon season( from May to mid-October), and there are limits to the number of visitors.

9. Sukhothai

Sukhothai was the capital of the first Kingdom of Siam in the 13th and 14th centuries. In the modern days, the town is well known for its Sukhothai Historical Park, a UNESCO site that houses the ruins of the 13th-century Sukhothai Kingdom. Surrounded by ancient city walls, the park contains 193 ruins in total.

You can visit the most impressive temple on the ground, Wat Mahathat, which features nine large stupas- a dome-shaped building erected as a Buddhist shrine. You must visit two other ruins: Noen Prasat, a former royal palace, and Wat Si Sawai, the oldest temple in the park.

10. Chiang Rai

Known as the hidden gems of Thailand, Chiang Rai is s the country’s northernmost province.

The city of Chiang Rai lies amongst the large hills of the province, a few miles south of the so-called Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Burma meet. Because of its relatively secluded location, Chiang Rai has blossomed into a truly unique area over time, one with distinct forms of culture, cuisine, and architecture.

While in Chiang Rai, don’t miss out on a trip to Wat Rong Khun. Also known as The White Temple, it is a one-of-a-kind Buddhist temple. The refined white stone of the temple has thousands of tiny fragments of mirrored glass embedded within it, making the building spark into the sunlight.

These are just a few fantastic places Thailand has to offer. The country is home to one of the world’s wildest nightlife scenes, breathtaking sand beaches, and vibrant and diverse culture that is difficult to find in other parts of the world. It is also among the most affordable destinations, so if you haven’t booked a vacation yet, you should definitely write it down on your bucket list.