Tourists and Thai Face Bt60,000 Fine if Caught Splashing Water During Songkran

Thailand’s Prime Minister has instructed the governor of Phuket to familiarize tourists with the Songkran water-splashing ban after some tourists allegedly joined a water fight on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s edict was issued by the Phuket Governor in response to foreign and Thai tourists allegedly having a water fight at Patong Beach during the evening.

A spokesperson said the Prime Minister expressed concern over the water splashing and ordered the governor to visit tourist areas to inform Thai and foreigners about the ban.

Elsewhere in Thailand, provincial governors have been instructed to ensure strict observance of the water throwing ban on Songkran celebrations.

According to the government, people are unlikely to wear masks when they throw water at each other.

Water throwing, which is regarded by many as the highlight of the Songkran festival, may be permitted in designated areas of Songkran Festival Phuket.

Ban of Water Splashing During Songkran

During Songkran celebrations, the government of Thailand has urged people to follow the public health safety measures put in place by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

According to the Prime Minister, everyone should get a Covid-19 test before they are in contact with elderly family members.

The deputy governor of Phuket, Anupab Yodrabam, said Wednesday that the provincial authorities have instructed Covid-19 situation command units in three districts to enforce the ban on splashing water.

He was confident the Patpong beach incident would not be repeated. He also said law enforcement officials (police) had failed to act in a timely manner.

Fines Totaling 60,000 Baht

In the meantime, the police have warned that anyone violating the water-throwing ban will face swift punishment.

According to Phuket’s deputy governor, celebratory events may be permitted in locations where COVID-free measures can be fully implemented. This is provided that they preserve Thai tradition.

There will be no powder dabbing, foam parties, alcohol sales, or consumption at mass events during the Songkran New Year.

According to the CCSA, COVID-free settings require basic health checks to be performed at entry and exit points, and no more than two people may gather in a 4 square meter space. Those who are fully vaccinated may access the venues.

The deputy governor said violators of the anti-Covid decree could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to 40,000 baht, or both.

According to him, they are also liable for a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

On Wednesday, the Songkran festival in Thailand began on a dull note in several tourist hotspots around Thailand, including Chiang Mai and Bangkok’s Khao San Road.