Thailand has Welcomed Over 1.4 Million Tourists Since January

(CTN News) – Since the beginning of 2022, Thailand has welcomed over 1.4 million international visitors, a significant increase from the 428,000 visitors during the same period in 2021.

As a result of the easing of restrictions, the tourism sector is gradually becoming more optimistic about the future, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

According to the governor, the TAT target for the Middle East, Europe, and Africa are 3.25 million travelers, which will bring in about 260 billion baht in revenue. 100,000 of the over 3 million visitors are expected to be from Saudi Arabia, bringing in an estimated 7 billion baht, while 750,000 tourists from the United States are expected to bring in 52.5 billion baht in Thailand.

TAT plans to hold talks next month with some of the world’s biggest airlines to reinstate international routes or add capacity on newly reintroduced ones.

Deputy governor of TAT for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and America, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, says direct flights will be crucial to increasing international arrivals, particularly from Russia.

“The final quarter is crucial for the Russian market. In addition to more flights and the lifting of economic sanctions, this market may reach 1 million arrivals, generating 8.4 billion baht.

The airline has introduced a “quick win” plan to lure travellers by increasing flights and focusing on the business market.

TAT is also pushing for more promotions given that seat capacity from India has just increased to 30,000 seats per week, although it is half of what it was in 2019, according to Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and the South Pacific.